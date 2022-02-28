Monadnock Regional School District voters will head to the polls on March 8 to weigh in on this year’s warrant, which includes a $33 million proposed operating budget and a three-year contract proposal with the teachers union.
The district covers Fitzwilliam, Gilsum, Richmond, Roxbury, Swanzey and Troy.
Here’s a look at the Monadnock Regional School District Warrant:
Budget proposal: The $33,256,507 proposed budget represents an approximately 2.4 percent increase over the 2021-2022 operating budget. If district residents vote down the proposal, a $33,209,787 default budget would take effect.
Also on the warrant: Voters will also consider an article concerning a three-year contract between the school board and the Monadnock District Education Association, which calls for a for a 9.96 percent cumulative wage increase over the next three years. The article seeks to raise $384,696 in the 2022-23 fiscal year for wage and benefit increases, staff development and supplies.
While the school board is in favor of it, the district’s budget committee does not recommend this article.
The committee didn’t have adequate time to review all the information relating to the contract, which contributed to its decision not to support the article, budget committee Chairman Adam Hopkins previously told The Sentinel.
According to Hopkins, other concerns included the amount of annual raises, the cumulative total of the raises, the increased leave-day payout amount, the amount paid when an employee works through a preparation period, and what he described as the lack of financial givebacks from the union.
But at the Feb. 5 deliberative session, members of the union — which represents teachers, guidance counselors, librarians, nurses and specialists — argued that the wages included in the contract are necessary to help attract and retain educators.
Other articles include raising $1,193,000 for renovations to Monadnock Regional Middle/High School and redistributing money from any June 30, 2022 unassigned funds to a variety of district expendable trust funds.
Contested election: Three candidates have filed for two seats representing Swanzey on the school board.
Stephen Ciolino and incumbents Eric Stanley and Dan LeClair — who have served on the board for 12 and two years, respectively — are running for the two three-year terms
Voting: People will cast their votes March 8 in their respective towns of residence:
Fitzwilliam: Town Hall, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Gilsum: Gilsum Community Center, 1 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Richmond: Veterans Hall, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Roxbury: Meeting House, 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Swanzey: Monadnock Regional Middle-High School Gymnasium, 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Troy: Samuel E. Paul Community Center, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.