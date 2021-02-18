WINCHESTER — The TD Bank branch in downtown Winchester will close in April, according to a company official.
TD Bank spokeswoman Paige Wilkins said the 30 Warwick Road location, next to Kulick's Market, is among the bank's 81 branches that will shutter nationwide April 23.
The Canadian-based bank will close six branches in the Granite State, Wilkins told The Sentinel in an email Thursday. In addition to Winchester, the other branches are in Brookline, Conway, Farmington, Kingston and Suncoook, she said.
Wilkins did not offer a specific explanation for TD Bank's decision to close the Winchester branch but said the company is "continually evolving" its operations to "meet changing customer expectations and behaviors, remain competitive and drive long-term growth."
"In reaching a decision to close specific TD Bank stores, we consider many business factors, including the number of customers visiting our stores, transaction volumes, the location's proximity to other TD Bank stores and the number of customers who use multiple store locations," she said.
TD Bank has begun notifying customers impacted by the closures, according to Wilkins. She did not respond to inquiries into how many people work at the bank's Winchester branch and whether those employees will be laid off due to its closure.