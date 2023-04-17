WALPOLE — In a lawsuit filed in Cheshire County Superior Court, N.H. Public Broadcasting claims Walpole took no action on a tax-exemption application for a broadcasting tower the organization owns after the town changed its billing process for the property, according to documents filed in the case.
NHPB, the New Hampshire member station of PBS based out of Durham, owns the tower at 88 Scovill Road in Walpole and leases space on it to cellphone network services, a complaint submitted last August by NHPB's attorney Michael Lambert states. “Until March of 2022, Walpole kept individual tax cards for the lessees of space on the NHPB broadcasting tower … and issued tax bills directly to NHPB’s lessees,” Lambert wrote in the document. But in 2022, Walpole consolidated the bills and issued a single one to NHPB, according to the court documents.
In 2022, Walpole issued NHPB a charitable exemption for $248,300 of the total taxable property value, and taxed NHPB for the balance of the parcel's total value of $1,829,100, Lambert wrote. In its complaint, NHPB says the organization then applied for a tax exemption pursuant to RSA 72:23, V, which gives tax-exempt status to buildings and lands of charitable organizations "provided that none of the income or profits thereof is used for any other purpose than the purpose for which they are established." NHPB also stated that 100 percent of its profits from the lessees go toward its mission, but claims in its complaint that Walpole took no responsive action to its application.
In a written answer submitted to the court in November, Jeremy Hockensmith, the town’s attorney, denied Walpole took no action. The town still recognizes NHPB's tax-exempt status while consolidating multiple tax bills into one, according to Hockensmith. “Such charitable exemption does not extend to non-exempt certain entities that leased and/or licensed space on the tower,” he wrote, stating that this makes the income derived from the leasing not tax-exempt.
Certain companies using the tower “were habitually delinquent in paying the assessed real estate taxes separately billed to them. When asked to assist the town in collecting … the Plaintiff refused,” according to Hockensmith. Specifically, Hockensmith asserted that the town "only changed its billing practices for the Tower because Plaintiff refused to monitor and assist the Town in collecting duly and properly assessed real estate taxes to Plaintiff's lessees and invitees."
Hockensmith wrote that Walpole credited NHPB with the same real estate tax exemption as in previous years, calculated based on the value of the land and the tower "less the real estate taxes duly attributable and taxable to its non-exempt license and lease holders." He added that NHPB was not singled out, and that all of Walpole's tax bills were amended or corrected to reflect a five-year reassessment.
NHPB requested the court find that Walpole improperly denied its tax-exemption application and reverse this. Meanwhile, in its response to the complaint, Walpole asked the judge to order NHPB to pay all outstanding and delinquent real estate taxes on the tower — totaling $14,098.98 as of March 14, 2022 — or alternatively "terminate and/or suspend the delinquent tax payer's use and rights in the Tower until such delinquency is paid."
Via email, NHPB stated that while it generally does not comment on pending litigation, the organization "is pursuing its right to be treated by the Town of Walpole as the charitable entity that it has been since its inception."
Hockensmith did not respond to requests for comment, and Peggy Pschirrer, a Walpole selectboard member, said the selectboard had no comment.
A trial management conference, which ensures both parties are ready for trial and there's nothing else that can be handled via settlement, is scheduled for July 28 at 9 a.m., with a bench trial scheduled for Aug. 14 at 9 a.m.
