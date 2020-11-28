The N.H. Department of Revenue Administration has set 2020 tax rates in several area communities. They include:
In Antrim, the tax rate is $28.55 per $1,000 of assessed value, up about 5.9 percent from last year’s rate of $26.97. The tax bill on a house assessed at $200,000 would be $5,710. Excluding utility properties, assessed values are up about 0.2 percent.
In Bennington, the tax rate is $29.39 per $1,000 of assessed value, up about 1.6 percent from last year’s rate of 28.93. The tax bill on a house assessed at $200,000 would be $5,878. Excluding utility properties, assessed values are up about 0.5 percent.
In Dublin, the tax rate is $24.63 per $1,000 of assessed value, which is equal to last year’s rate. The tax bill on a house assessed at $200,000 would be $4,926. Excluding utility properties, assessed values are up about 0.4 percent.
In Hancock, the tax rate is $26.22 per $1,000 of assessed value, up about 6.6 percent from last year’s rate of $24.60. The tax bill on a house assessed at $200,000 would be $5,244. Excluding utility properties, assessed values are up about 0.2 percent.
In Hinsdale, the tax rate is $34.15 per $1,000 of assessed value, up about 0.2 percent from last year’s rate of $34.07. The tax bill on a house assessed at $200,000 would be $6,830. Excluding utility properties, assessed values are down about 0.5 percent.
In Jaffrey, the tax rate is $27.53 per $1,000 of assessed value, down about 20.9 percent from last year’s rate of $34.80. The tax bill on a house assessed at $200,000 would be $5,506. Excluding utility properties, assessed values are up about 26.1 percent.
In Marlborough, the tax rate is $31.47 per $1,000 of assessed value, which is equal to last year’s rate. The tax bill on a house assessed at $200,000 would be $6,294. Excluding utility properties, assessed values are up about 0.4 percent.
In Troy, the tax rate is $28.26 per $1,000 of assessed value, up about 4.9 percent from last year’s rate of $26.95. The tax bill on a house assessed at $200,000 would be $5,652. Excluding utility properties, assessed values are down about 0.1 percent.