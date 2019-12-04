The N.H. Department of Revenue Administration has set 2019 property tax rates in several Monadnock Region communities.
In Bennington, the tax rate is $28.93 per $1,000 of assessed value, down $3.58, or about 11 percent, from last year’s rate of $32.51. The tax bill on a house assessed at $200,000 would be $5,786. Excluding utility properties, assessed values are up, about 21.6 percent.
In Chesterfield, the tax rate is $22.32 per $1,000 of assessed value, up $2.16, or about 10.7 percent, from last year’s rate of $20.16. The tax bill on a house assessed at $200,000 would be $4,464. Excluding utility properties, assessed values are also up, about 1 percent.
In Fitzwilliam, the tax rate is $26.49 per $1,000 of assessed value, up $2.38, or about 9.9 percent, from last year’s rate of $24.11. The tax bill on a house assessed at $200,000 would be $5,298. Excluding utility properties, assessed values are also up, about 1.1 percent.
In Gilsum, the tax rate is $28.01 per $1,000 of assessed value, up $1.29, or about 4.8 percent, from last year’s rate of $26.72. The tax bill on a house assessed at $200,000 would be $5,602. Excluding utility properties, assessed values are also up, about 15.9 percent.
In Richmond, the tax rate is $24.19 per $1,000 of assessed value, down $3.58, or about 12.9 percent, from last year’s rate of $27.77. The tax bill on a house assessed at $200,000 would be $4,838. Excluding utility properties, assessed values are up, about 0.3 percent.
In Roxbury, the tax rate is $25.28 per $1,000 of assessed value, up 28 cents, or about 1.1 percent, from last year’s rate of $25. The tax bill on a house assessed at $200,000 would be $5,056. Excluding utility properties, assessed values are also up, about 6.5 percent.
In Stoddard, the tax rate is $15.10 per $1,000 of assessed value, down 89 cents, or about 5.6 percent, from last year’s rate of $15.99. The tax bill on a house assessed at $200,000 would be $3,020. Excluding utility properties, assessed values are up, about 12.6 percent.
In Swanzey, the tax rate is $25.76 per $1,000 of assessed value, down $3.93, or about 13.2 percent, from last year’s rate of $29.69. The tax bill on a house assessed at $200,000 would be $5,152. Excluding utility properties, assessed values are up, about 13.9 percent.
In Walpole, the tax rate is $25.51 per $1,000 of assessed value, up 49 cents, or about 2 percent, from last year’s rate of $25.02. The tax bill on a house assessed at $200,000 would be $5,102. Excluding utility properties, assessed values are also up, about 0.5 percent.