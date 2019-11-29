The N.H. Department of Revenue Administration has set 2019 property tax rates in several Monadnock Region communities.
In Acworth, the tax rate is $29.07 per $1,000 of assessed value, up $1.04, or about 3.7 percent, from last year’s rate of $28.03. The tax bill on a house assessed at $200,000 would be $5,814. Excluding utility properties, assessed values are down, about 0.2 percent.
In Alstead, the tax rate is $27.85 per $1,000 of assessed value, up 80 cents, or about 3 percent, from last year’s rate of $27.05. The tax bill on a house assessed at $200,000 would be $5,570. Excluding utility properties, assessed values are also up, about 0.06 percent.
In Antrim, the tax rate is $26.97 per $1,000 of assessed value, down $1, or about 3.6 percent, from last year’s rate of $27.97. The tax bill on a house assessed at $200,000 would be $5,394. Excluding utility properties, assessed values are up, about 1.2 percent.
In Charlestown, the tax rate is $39.11 per $1,000 of assessed value, up $1.57, or about 4.2 percent, from last year’s rate of $37.54. The tax bill on a house assessed at $200,000 would be $7,822. Excluding utility properties, assessed values are also up, about 0.02 percent.
In Hancock, the tax rate is $24.60 per $1,000 of assessed value, up $1.03, or about 4.4 percent, from last year’s rate of $23.57. The tax bill on a house assessed at $200,000 would be $4,920. Excluding utility properties, assessed values are also up, about 0.4 percent.
In Hinsdale, the tax rate is $34.07 per $1,000 of assessed value, down $1.13, or about 3.2 percent, from last year’s rate of $35.20. The tax bill on a house assessed at $200,000 would be $6,814. Excluding utility properties, assessed values are also down, about 1.3 percent.
In Jaffrey, the tax rate is $34.80 per $1,000 of assessed value, up $1.80, or about 5.5 percent, from last year’s rate of $33. The tax bill on a house assessed at $200,000 would be $6,960. Excluding utility properties, assessed values are also up, about 0.3 percent.
In Langdon, the tax rate is $27.80 per $1,000 of assessed value, down 59 cents, or about 2.1 percent, from last year’s rate of $28.39. The tax bill on a house assessed at $200,000 would be $5,560. Excluding utility properties, assessed values are also down, about 0.05 percent.
In Marlborough, the tax rate is $31.47 per $1,000 of assessed value, down $1.70, or about 5.1 percent, from last year’s rate of $33.17. The tax bill on a house assessed at $200,000 would be $6,294. Excluding utility properties, assessed values are up, about 0.2 percent.
In Marlow, the tax rate is $31.92 per $1,000 of assessed value, up $6.49, or about 25.5 percent, from last year’s rate of $25.43. The tax bill on a house assessed at $200,000 would be $6,384. Excluding utility properties, assessed values are also up, about 0.9 percent.
In Nelson, the tax rate is $17.25 per $1,000 of assessed value, down $1.01, or about 5.5 percent, from last year’s rate of $18.26. The tax bill on a house assessed at $200,000 would be $3,450. Excluding utility properties, assessed values are up, about 1.5 percent.
In Rindge, the tax rate is $27.76 per $1,000 of assessed value, up 26 cents, or about 0.9 percent, from last year’s rate of $27.50. The tax bill on a house assessed at $200,000 would be $5,552. Excluding utility properties, assessed values are also up, about 1.2 percent.
In Surry, the tax rate is $28.92 per $1,000 of assessed value, up $6.69, or about 30.1 percent, from last year’s rate of $22.23. The tax bill on a house assessed at $200,000 would be $5,784. Excluding utility properties, assessed values are also up, about 2.3 percent.
In Troy, the tax rate is $26.95 per $1,000 of assessed value, down $7.83, or about 22.5 percent, from last year’s rate of $34.78. The tax bill on a house assessed at $200,000 would be $5,390. Excluding utility properties, assessed values are up, about 1 percent.