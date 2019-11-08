The N.H. Department of Revenue Administration has set 2019 property tax rates in several Monadnock Region communities.
In Dublin, the tax rate is $24.63 per $1,000 of assessed value, down $3.80, or about 13.4 percent, from last year’s rate of $28.43. The tax bill on a house assessed at $200,000 would be $4,926. Excluding utility properties, assessed values are up, about 17.9 percent.
In Greenfield, the tax rate is $27.27 per $1,000 of assessed value, down $3.45, or about 11.2 percent, from last year’s rate of $30.72. The tax bill on a house assessed at $200,000 would be $5,454. Excluding utility properties, assessed values are up, about 20.6 percent.
In Harrisville, the tax rate is $17.40 per $1,000 of assessed value, up 62 cents, or about 3.7 percent, from last year’s rate of $16.78. The tax bill on a house assessed at $200,000 would be $3,480. Excluding utility properties, assessed values are also up, about 0.3 percent.
In Keene, the tax rate is $37.60 per $1,000 of assessed value, up 48 cents, or about 1.3 percent, from last year’s rate of $37.12. The tax bill on a house assessed at $200,000 would be $7,520. Excluding utility properties, assessed values are also up, about 0.1 percent.
In Sullivan, the tax rate is $22.25 per $1,000 of assessed value, down $11.44, or about 34 percent, from last year’s rate of $33.69. The tax bill on a house assessed at $200,000 would be $4,450. Excluding utility properties, assessed values are up, about 15.5 percent.
In Westmoreland, the tax rate is $26.85 per $1,000 of assessed value, up $1.37, or about 5.4 percent, from last year’s rate of $25.48. The tax bill on a house assessed at $200,000 would be $5,370. Excluding utility properties, assessed values are also up, about 0.3 percent.