Interest in last year’s Taste of Keene food festival — much like the peppers served at an eating contest there — was hot.
Well over 1,000 people attended the outdoor festival, helping raise more than $40,000 for the local restaurants, breweries and distilleries that served their flavorful fare from tents lining Central Square.
Citing the success of that event, the Keene Young Professionals Network said it plans to put on another Taste of Keene this coming June. The festival would be very similar to last year’s edition, which featured food and drink tastings, cooking demonstrations and live music, according to KYPN event chairman Mike Remy.
“It went really well for us,” Remy, an at-large city councilor, told the council’s Planning, Licenses and Development Committee on Wednesday night.
KYPN, a program of the Hannah Grimes Center for Entrepreneurship, touted Taste of Keene last June as a “grand reopening” for the city’s downtown after many local eateries struggled to get through the first year of the COVID-19 pandemic. With vaccines widely available by that point and people eager to gather outside, the festival lived up to that billing.
Strolling around downtown, people stopped at stalls run by more than 20 food and drink establishments, watched cooking demonstrations by local chefs and — for a particularly brave few, who needed to sign a liability waiver — participated in the pepper-eating contest.
Festival organizers would like to hold the event June 4 or 5, they told Keene officials in a recent letter. That date could change, though, depending on the state of the pandemic at the time.
“While none of us have a crystal ball to know what June will look like, we’d like to be hopeful and prepared as we were last year,” they wrote.
That would include making Central Square a pedestrian-only space during the festival, inviting local restaurants to set up stalls and again hosting cooking demonstrations and live music, the organizers said. Last year’s event was free to attend, and people purchased tokens to spend on food and drink samples.
The Taste of Keene organizers said they’ll also work with ArtWalk, an annual celebration of local artists that features live demonstrations and musical acts, to coordinate their plans downtown that day.
In their letter, the organizers asked Keene officials to grant them a license to use city property and to consider providing unspent municipal funds to help offset the cost of running the food festival. KYPN makes no money on the event, since all proceeds are distributed among the participating vendors.
The group got nearly $17,000 from the city for last year’s festival because many budgeted events were canceled.
“While we appreciate that this may not be the same level of support as last year we hope that some support could potentially be possible,” the organizers wrote in their letter.
Their requests were tabled until a later date, with Remy saying this year’s Taste of Keene is still “in the planning stages.”