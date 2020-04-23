A task force created to safely re-open the state’s economy met for the first time Wednesday.
The group consists of lawmakers, as well as leaders from a variety of industries including restaurants, retail and hospitals.
D.J. Bettencourt, policy director for Gov. Chris Sununu, said the committee’s mandate is “to ensure that New Hampshire’s economy is able to reopen efficiently, and in a manner that protects public health, while limiting the risks of any resurgence.”
The state is likely to pursue a phased re-opening that could see certain areas of the state, as well as certain sectors of the economy, open back up at different times.
The task force is also making summer camps a priority so that parents can re-enter the workforce.
Starting Thursday, representatives from various sectors will begin making presentations and answering questions about how they can emerge from the pandemic. There will be a focus on the ability of businesses to social distance, maintain hygiene and provide employees with personal protective equipment, where appropriate.
The task force will hold daily meetings through the end of the month, with a May 1 meeting tentatively scheduled for public comment.
Gov. Chris Sununu said he is in contact with leadership in neighboring states to ensure that there is a coordinated process.