FITZWILLIAM — A Tamworth man was indicted recently on two felony-level charges stemming from an incident in June in which police say he choked a Fitzwilliam woman.
Edward Lepore, 41, is charged with second-degree assault and attempted second-degree assault. He was indicted on those charges last month by a Cheshire County grand jury.
Lepore told N.H. State Police after the incident that he had “lightly” put his hands on the woman, whom he knew, but that he hadn’t squeezed her neck, according to a June 30 affidavit written by Trooper Lexy Halpin.
In her affidavit, Halpin said she went to the woman’s home early that morning for a report of domestic violence. The woman, whose neck was “red and splotchy in places and had several small red marks,” said she and Lepore had been arguing that morning and that Lepore had pushed her against a wall, causing her head to hit it, Halpin wrote. Lepore then used both hands to choke her by grabbing her neck and the base of her head, the woman told Halpin, according to her affidavit.
After speaking with Halpin, who left the State Police this summer, Sgt. Sean Eaton said Tuesday, the woman was taken to Monadnock Community Hospital in Peterborough, the affidavit states. No details on her injuries were included, though Halpin wrote that her top lip was swollen and that she told Halpin it hurt when she swallowed.
State troopers arrested Lepore at a Dunkin’ in Peterborough later that day, Halpin wrote in the affidavit. He was subsequently taken to Cheshire Medical Center after complaining of heart palpitations, she wrote.
At the hospital, Lepore told Halpin that he felt “really guilty” about what had happened, saying he’d pushed the woman, according to the affidavit. Lepore later told police in a written statement that he’d put his hands on the woman because he “just wanted to get away,” Halpin wrote.
Lepore previously pleaded guilty in 2010 to criminal mischief, a felony, and two counts of simple assault, a misdemeanor. Details from that case, which was conducted in Carroll County Superior Court, were not immediately available.
Lepore has been held without bail at the Cheshire County jail in Keene since early July. A plea hearing in his case is scheduled for Oct. 5. The case docket didn’t indicate as of Tuesday how Lepore plans to plead.