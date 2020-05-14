HARRISVILLE — Discussion will continue next week on the town’s recently purchased gravel pit, with residents able to join in via the video-conferencing platform Zoom.
The five-acre pit off Jaquith Road was purchased for $100,000 with voter approval during Harrisville’s town meeting in March. However, an amendment to the article mandated that the town form a committee of citizens and town officials to study the property, including its uses and conditions, before any additional action was taken.
The committee — which met for the first time May 5 — will meet again Tuesday from 4 to 6 p.m., according to the town’s website. An additional meeting on June 2 is scheduled before the committee presents its findings during a public hearing June 11.
Selectwoman Kathy Scott had pitched the property as a money-saver for the town, as the pit sits right next to the town’s already existing gravel pit. The two parcels would be merged and their materials, such as sand and stone, would be used to help maintain Harrisville’s roads.
But residents whose homes surround the pit raised concerns about additional noise and demanded further assessment of the pit before the town’s plan continues.
Further information on the gravel pit and the committee is available at the town offices, the town’s website says. Details on how to join Tuesday’s meeting remotely will also be provided on the website, but had not been posted as of Wednesday afternoon.