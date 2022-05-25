Nearly 18 months after its approval, a handful of citations have been issued under Keene's social-host ordinance, which aims to hold people responsible for keeping their parties under control. And some property owners say they think it's improved neighborhoods near the college.
"It's been a whole lot better," said Susan Moran of Myrtle Street. "I absolutely see it as a success. It stopped those bands of partiers walking all around."
Under the ordinance, which the Keene City Council passed in November 2020, residents must ensure noise is limited, alcoholic-beverage laws are followed and no streets or driveways are blocked by cars. Violators can be fined $300 on the first offense, $500 on the second, and $1,000 on the third and subsequent offenses.
The proposal for the ordinance originally came from people who lived just east of Keene State College, concerned about frequent and rowdy partying.
"It was brutal," Moran said Tuesday. "The noise was horrible. There was screaming and yelling at 3 a.m., people were falling on our lawn. It was a big party atmosphere with no control."
She and her husband, Peter, both 71, moved to Keene four years ago from Dublin, and she said they immediately noticed loud gatherings and large groups of partygoers, occasionally as many as 200.
Tim Zinn, who lived on nearby Grove Street for 30 years before moving to Brattleboro in July 2020, said he witnessed parties at all hours of the night, vandalism and public urination.
"I experienced probably the worst of it," Zinn said Tuesday, although this wasn't the reason for his move. "I lost countless hours of sleep. I was stressed."
While he no longer lives in Keene, Zinn said he owns a duplex apartment on Grove Street, and rents one of the units out to his daughter. Since the social-host ordinance went into effect on Dec. 31, 2020, he said, things have gotten better.
"Her experience has been that the neighborhood has been quiet and under control," Zinn said.
But one woman, who wished to remain anonymous, said she hasn't seen much improvement and still feels terrorized by parties and disruptive behavior near her home.
"I've been told that it's my fault for living in a 'college town,' " she said Tuesday, referring to students who live close by. "We are a tax city with a college. Residents of Keene deserve a bit more; it's just not right."
After passing the ordinance in 2020, the city council also approved a part-time position within the Keene Police Department to oversee and monitor activity relating to the new rule. Amanda Trask, who was hired as the community liaison specialist in February 2021, said she coordinates communication between the city and Keene State, specifically surrounding student-related calls.
Trask added that her duties are not limited to social-host violations, but typically any police complaints involving students.
The cost to fund her position is $15,000 per year, split evenly between the city and college.
Although she does not enforce the social-host ordinance, Trask said she is in charge of notifying landlords of any properties in violation, as well as meeting with representatives of the college on a weekly basis during the academic year.
Since the ordinance's approval, six students have been cited, two of them in 2022, she said Tuesday. So far no one has been issued more than one citation.
One limitation she's noticed with the ordinance is that anyone at a party can claim to be the host, the one who is issued the citation.
"Students aren't dumb. If we have repeat calls to a property, students could switch it up," Trask said hypothetically.
The consequences of violating the social-host ordinance can extend beyond fines to include disciplinary action by Keene State.
After Trask notifies the college of students who've violated the social-host ordinance, Keene State's Office of Community Standards is responsible for contacting them.
Kat Dougherty, assistant director of community standards, said students issued a citation are subject to a hearing process.
Dougherty said she meets with students, allows them to discuss their experiences, and issues sanctions based on how egregious the violation is in regards to the code of conduct. Students are typically issued a deferred suspension or college probation as a penalty, but Dougherty said what's most important is that they learn from the experience.
"We want to make sure that students are set up for success to avoid that behavior in the future," Dougherty said Tuesday.
She thinks the ordinance has been beneficial.
"The students I've met with have felt respected by officers and have learned from the experience," Dougherty said. "They feel responsible for their actions."
City Manager Elizabeth Dragon conveyed in an email Tuesday that she's pleased with the reduction of unruly behavior since the ordinance's approval.
"If we were able to [successfully] mitigate one neighborhood concern and improve quality of life issues [then] it was a success," she wrote.
Trask said the low number of citations issued to students this spring is a good indicator of how many social-host-ordinance-related calls there will be in the foreseeable future.
"There's not a lot of calls, but I don't see that as a bad thing," she said. "Certainly I would like to have more involvement, but at the same time this is good."