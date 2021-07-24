The recent effort to investigate a nearly 400-vote discrepancy in Windham’s 2020 election results is poised to cost the state at least $123,000. But it’s not entirely clear how those and other outstanding expenses will be paid for, since the law authorizing the audit didn’t include any funding.
“We knew it was going to be expensive,” Associate Attorney General Anne Edwards said. “We didn’t know what the total was going to be, and we still don’t know what the total is.”
The $123,000 total so far includes broadcasting, security and facility expenses related to a three-week, in-person audit hosted at an N.H. National Guard facility in May. It doesn’t yet factor in any payments to three outside auditors who oversaw that process. It also doesn’t include other lingering technology and personnel expenses, so the final bill could be even higher.
Once all of the invoices are in, Edwards said the Attorney General’s Office plans to submit requests to the Joint Legislative Fiscal Committee and the Executive Council to cover the costs.
