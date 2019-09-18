A synthetic variant found in the drug commonly known as “bath salts” is now illegal, according to the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration.
Alpha-PHP was classified as a Schedule I controlled substance last week after it was added to the federal listing.
“This makes it federally illegal and subject to administrative, civil and criminal penalties,” DEA spokeswoman Katherine Pfaff said in an email Tuesday evening.
Controlled substances are regulated by law, and penalties can be enforced on people who use them improperly. Schedule I means the drug has no medical value and high potential for abuse, the DEA’s website states.
The federal government has controlled 13 substances associated with bath salts since 2012, Pfaff noted. Alpha-PHP has posed as enough of a threat that it was also added to the federal listing.
Some New Hampshire counties, such as Sullivan, have fought for alpha-PHP to be added to the list, according to law enforcement officials during a news conference Monday at Claremont City Hall.
Sullivan County Attorney Marc Hathaway told reporters local officers are dealing with bath salt use on a “daily basis.”
“The heroin addiction is a huge problem, but bath salts by virtue of it being noncriminal behavior is the safe haven for offenders who wish to be engaged in the use of a controlled drug, to get the effects of a controlled drug, without assuming any of the risks,” he said.
Now, a person found in possession of alpha-PHP in New Hampshire would face a maximum sentence of seven years of incarceration and a $5,000 fine. Possession with intent to sell comes with a maximum sentence of 15 years of incarceration and a $100,000 fine.
Fines and time behind bars would increase depending on prior offenses, according to Hathaway.
Claremont Police Chief Michael Chase said he noticed an uptick around 2016 of people with specific symptoms traced by police back to bath salts.
The drug, which usually takes the form of a white or brown crystal-like powder, is a stimulant of the so-called “new psychoactive substances” group — unregulated psychoactive mind-altering substances made to mimic the effects of other controlled substances, according to the National Institute on Drug Abuse’s DrugFacts website.
The high experienced is similar to cocaine, but can be up to 10 times more powerful, the website states.
Bath salts are extremely addictive and can lead to behavior such as paranoia or delusions, sometimes resulting in violence, Chase noted. Extreme strength is also common, he said.
“Up until recently ... we weren’t able to do much — we’d problem-solve and take people to the hospital, but we had limited resources of what we could do,” Chase said.
Just an hour south, though, in the Keene area, there are fewer concerns.
Keene police Lt. Steven Tenney said the department hasn’t seen a consistent problem with bath salts in a while.
“The synthetics haven’t been an overly huge issue as of late,” he said.
Hathaway said during Monday’s conference that he hopes this change will discourage people from using bath salts and instead to get help for their addictions.
Help for addiction is available locally at The Doorway at Cheshire Medical Center at 640 Marlboro Road in Keene (the Curran Building on Route 101), which is open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Support through the state’s 24/7 hotline is available at 211.