N.H. Rep. Sandy Swinburne, D-Marlborough, has endorsed Rep. Craig Thompson for Executive Council and Executive Councilor Andru Volinsky for governor.
Swinburne, who is not seeking re-election, announced the endorsements in a letter sent to The Sentinel.
“If we are to make meaningful progress on the critical issues of this time such as the equitable and adequate funding of public schools, the climate crisis, growing income inequality, and the role of wealth in our political process, we need to elect people who are not already pledged to uphold that income inequality,” she wrote. “Volinsky for Governor and Thompson for Executive Council.”
Volinsky is one of two Concord Democrats running in the Sept. 8 primary to unseat Gov. Chris Sununu. The other is N.H. Senate Majority Leader Dan Feltes.
Running on the Republican side are Sununu, of Newfields; Karen Testerman of Franklin; and Nobody, a Keene resident who was known as Rich Paul before legally changing his name.
Darryl W. Perry of Manchester and Bill Fortune of Lee filed declarations of intent to appear on the Nov. 3 general-election ballot as third-party candidates.
Rep. Thompson, D-Harrisville, is one of six Democratic-primary candidates for Executive Council District 2. The others are Leah Plunkett of Concord, John D. Shea of Nelson, Emmett Soldati of Somersworth, Jay Surdukowski of Concord and Cinde Warmington of Concord.
Republicans seeking the seat are Jim Beard of Lempster and Stewart I. Levenson of Hopkinton.
Joanne Michelle Martin of Concord has filed for the general election as a third-party candidate.
The seat is currently held by Volinsky, in a district that includes Keene and several other Monadnock Region communities.
Meanwhile, after serving one term in the Statehouse, representing Marlborough and Troy in Cheshire District 10, Rep. Swinburne has opted to sit out this fall’s elections.
She said she’s looking to sell her house in Marlborough, and that it’s unlikely she’d find the sort of home she’s seeking in her district.
“I was concerned about having to vacate the seat sometime early in the term and what that would mean,” she said.
Swinburne said she found her one term in office to be “a great learning experience,” and enjoyed the committee work, but found the polarization that became apparent during full House sessions to be “disheartening.”
Lucius Parshall, a Marlborough Democrat, and Dick Thackston, a Troy Republican, are the only candidates on their parties’ primary ballots for the district’s single House seat.