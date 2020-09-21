WEST SWANZEY — Whitcomb Hall isn’t quite like Mike Gomarlo remembers it.
“It’s better than it was when it was original,” he said with hearty laugh while standing outside the building, which marked the reopening of its newly renovated second floor Sunday afternoon.
Gomarlo has fond memories, stretching back to 1945, of going to dances and dinners at the hall, and playing basketball upstairs. For the past seven years, he has served on the committee dedicated to restoring and reopening Whitcomb Hall, which closed in 1988 because of building code issues.
The first floor reopened in 2016, in time for the building’s 100th anniversary. Since then, the hall at 17 Main St. has hosted everything from baby showers and weddings to memorial services and town selectboard meetings, while the committee continued to raise funds to refurbish the second floor, said Pete Johnson, chairman of the Whitcomb Hall Committee.
These efforts culminated Sunday, when the committee opened the doors of Whitcomb Hall and its approximately 2,800 square feet to the community, offering free tours of the space from noon to 6 p.m. A steady stream of visitors, all of whom wore face coverings to prevent the potential spread of COVID-19, took in the sights of the bright, spacious second floor, which features tall windows and an original wooden stage and balcony.
The open house began with a brief ribbon-cutting ceremony as the clock atop the hall struck noon. Selectmen Chairman Ken Colby welcomed the crowd of about 20 people, declaring that “Whitcomb Hall is now Whitcomb Hall again.”
N.H. Sen. Jay Kahn, whose district includes Swanzey, read a proclamation from the state Senate, commending the town and the committee on their work to restore the building.
“This is a piece of pride for the community,” Kahn said. “You can feel it, you can sense it.”
He added that the state has been involved in the Whitcomb Hall restoration since 2017, when the project secured a $150,000 grant from the N.H. Land and Community Heritage Investment Program (LCHIP). Swanzey taxpayers also contributed about $200,000 to the project, Johnson said, but more than three-quarters of the roughly $1.1 million project came from private donations.
Gomarlo and his family donated $50,000, matching individual donations to help push the project across the finish line. Other donations came from the Thomas W. Haas and Putnam foundations, as well as close to 50 businesses and more than 200 individuals, Johnson said.
Work on the second floor, which began in January, included refurbishing the original windows, repainting all of the walls, sanding all of the hardwood floors and adding new light fixtures, which are re-creations of the originals, Johnson said. The building also features more modern additions such as a central heating and air conditioning system, an elevator, handicap-accessible bathrooms and a ramp leading into the hall from behind the building.
Moving forward, Johnson said he envisions “a multitude of uses” for the second floor, ranging from larger wedding receptions to plays and concerts. Ultimately, he added, Whitcomb Hall is once again the community center it was originally intended to be. The building opened in 1916 after local mill owner George E. Whitcomb challenged residents to raise the initial $1,500 for the project, an amount he later matched multiple times.
“It’s great to have it returned,” Johnson said Sunday. “We’re hoping the Whitcombs are watching right now, from above.”
In addition to Johnson and Gomarlo, the Whitcomb Hall Committee consisted of Ann Bedaw, Lee Dunham, Ellen Edson, Sharon Greatbatch, Scott Self and Gail Wood. Now that the committee’s work of restoring the building is complete, Johnson said they will form a new group, “Friends of Whitcomb Hall.” This new organization, which is in the process of being established, will be the “guardians of the hall,” Johnson said, ensuring the building never again falls into disrepair, and raising money when new projects arise.
Anyone interested in joining the Friends of Whitcomb Hall can contact Pete Johnson at 313-4008. For more information on booking Whitcomb Hall for an event, visit the town of Swanzey website at www.swanzeynh.gov.