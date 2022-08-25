SWANZEY — A company in town that provides IT support to registered investment advisors and financial organizations across the U.S. has recently combined with a Missouri company to form a single technology management company.
True North Networks, headquartered just off Old Homestead Highway, joined RightSize Solutions, a Chesterfield, Mo., company that offers similar services to RIAs and wealth managers, on July 18, according to a news release.
“[Bluff Point] had also acquired RightSize and another organization called Swizznet, so I knew when I sold [the company] at the time that eventually, we would all merge together,” Ryder said. “RightSize and True North were ... friendly competitors in the marketplace and offer somewhat similar products and some different but complementary services.”
Visory is partnering with independent financial advisors, accounting firms and construction firms among other businesses, according to the news release. The company is headquartered in Chesterfield, Mo., at the former RightSize headquarters.
The merger will not create any changes for the 55 employees under the True North segment of Visory, 25 of whom work in person in the Swanzey office, Ryder said. He said Visory has 130 current employees company-wide and is actively hiring as a result of the merger.
“We’re hiring client relationship managers to take clients and make sure they’re happy about their strategies [and] service desk technicians who handle the day-to-day support of our clients,” Ryder said. “We have project managers that deal with onboarding large-scale projects for our clients, customer management roles.”
Ryder said salary is based on experience and that remote and in-person jobs are available. He said a benefit of the merger and remote work is some positions now have cross-company opportunities.
“I really liked seeing people and having people in the office, but I certainly understand that there’s talent outside of New Hampshire and we should grab it,” he said.
