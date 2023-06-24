Karen Osgood learned a simple truth from working with elderly people: The best time to plan for end-of-life issues is ahead of time.
“Advanced directives, living wills, power of attorney — these are all things people should have in place, regardless of how old you are,” said Osgood, 50, of Swanzey, a registered nurse who works locally in geriatric care.
“I have seen countless times when people don’t understand what those terms mean. There’s an emergency, a crisis, somebody is in a hospital, and the family is like, ‘What do we do now? What decision do we make? Do they want life-saving measures? Who do they want to speak on their behalf?’ ”
Medical power of attorney gives a designated person authority to make your health care decisions should you become incapacitated. Living wills and other advanced directives make your medical care preferences known in case you are unable to express them yourself.
Osgood wears a number of different hats in the Monadnock Region’s nursing community.
She works as a hospice nurse for Home Healthcare, Hospice and Community Services, which has locations in Keene, Peterborough and Charlestown.
Hospice care is provided to terminally ill people where they live to manage symptoms and promote quality of life.
She also works at American House in Keene, which provides independent and assisted living, and for Armistead Senior Care in Amherst, which specializes in caring for people in their homes.
Additionally, Osgood is the nurse consultant for the local Head Start program, which provides school-readiness assistance for toddlers. She also has her own business, called Karen’s Eldercare Wellness, offering help to seniors with various health care needs and questions.
Another basic truth in her field: We’re all going to die.
“We’re not getting out of this alive,” she said. “The best thing someone can do is know what they want when that time comes.”
In her line of work, she has seen a lot of deaths.
“You wouldn’t think so, but some are beautiful — family with loved ones, caring for them, telling stories, sitting around the bedside and laughing about the good old days. It can bring families together, or it can tear them apart.”
Osgood, a Keene High School graduate, was 36 when she joined a one-year program through St. Joseph School of Nursing in Nashua to become a licensed practical nurse. She made this decision in 2010 while working as a commercial insurance agent and caring for two teenage daughters as a single mother.
Her daughters, Sierra Hulslander, now 28, and Shay Davis, now 26, would later find themselves drawn to health care as well. Both work at Cheshire Medical Center, the former as a registered nurse and the latter in the central sterile processing department.
In 2018, Osgood was accepted into a program run by Vermont Technical College to become a registered nurse.
“The day I was accepted into the RN program I was in total shock,” she recalled. “I was 45 years old. It was something I’ve always wanted, and I could not believe it.”
She said nursing appealed to her because she has long been the type of person who advocates for others.
“If someone was being picked on, I was the one saying, ‘That’s not OK. That’s not fair.’ ”
To be a good nurse, Osgood explained, one must have technical knowledge but also a strong sense of compassion.
“A really good nurse looks at that person and can tell something is wrong without even taking vitals,” she said. “You might go on a home visit, and the patient might live in a tent or a 25-room house, but what matters is looking at them, seeing that person, seeing what is going on and listening to them.”
Nurses also play a key role in educating patients about their health care choices, the medication prescribed to them and other aspects of their medical condition, she said.
And they can be strong facilitators.
Osgood has a patient who lives in Keene but was receiving care for a wound at Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center in Lebanon. Osgood changed the arrangement so that the woman could receive care in the Elm City. Then she made sure the medical orders for the woman were accurate and were transferred to the appropriate providers.
“These are small things, but they are big for that woman,” Osgood said. “Going to Dartmouth was a hardship for her. She can’t drive. She can’t walk.”
She recalled a different patient, who was on hospice care.
“The goal is to be comfortable and free of pain and be able to do the things you want to do,” Osgood said. “This lady wanted to go apple picking one more time with her children like she used to do when they were kids. And by golly, they went to the same place they went 40 years ago and went apple picking.”
The woman also prepared meatballs and sauce to be served after her memorial service, although she ended up long outliving the meal.
Patrice Aguda-Brown, wellness director at American House, described Osgood as a fierce advocate for seniors.
“She wants to make sure their needs are being met, whatever those needs may be,” Aguda-Brown said. “She has a dedication to the care of the whole person, not just medical issues.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.