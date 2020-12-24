SWANZEY — Town officials plan to appeal a recent court ruling that revived a proposed apartment building with affordable units for seniors near Dillant-Hopkins Airport.
In a Dec. 14 order, Cheshire County Superior Court Judge David Ruoff found the Swanzey Zoning Board of Adjustment had improperly denied a special exception to the project's developer last spring. Ruoff vacated and remanded the zoning board’s May 4 decision, giving board members another chance to rule on the matter.
But after meeting with legal counsel, the zoning board voted Monday to appeal the Dec. 14 court ruling, according to Director of Planning and Economic Development Matthew Bachler.
In an email to The Sentinel on Thursday, Bachler declined to comment on specific aspects of the appeal while litigation is pending.
Jack Franks, president and CEO of Avanru Development Group, the Walpole company that has proposed the apartments, blasted the zoning board on Thursday, calling the decision in May inconsistent with its legal obligations. Franks said he was disappointed that board members chose to appeal the court order.
“It’s unfortunate that the ZBA has taken this route,” he said. “I feel badly for the good citizens and taxpayers of Swanzey, who will ultimately have to bear the legal and financial burden for these discriminatory actions taken by the ZBA.”
In late 2019, Avanru proposed building 76 units as affordable housing for people 62 or older at 115 Old Homestead Highway (Route 32), between the airport and Wilson Pond. Franks said the development would help address the rental vacancy rate in Cheshire County, which at 1.9 percent, per the independent state agency N.H. Housing, is well below what experts consider healthy.
“The 76 new units of senior housing will help ease the housing crunch in our region,” he said.
Since the 2.5-acre property is in Swanzey’s business zoning district, which does not typically allow multifamily dwellings, Avanru petitioned the zoning board in December 2019 for a special exception.
Board members denied that request in May after a public hearing at which many residents expressed opposition to the apartment proposal, arguing that it would alter the neighborhood’s rural character. The zoning board concluded that the Avanru proposal did not meet its first two criteria for granting a special exception.
The four criteria are that the proposed use is similar to existing uses authorized in the district and that the location is appropriate for such use; that the development would not reduce local property values nor would it be a nuisance or harmful to neighbors; that it would not be a nuisance or hazard to vehicles or pedestrians; and that there would be adequate facilities to support the proposed use.
However, Ruoff ruled that the board misapplied the first two criteria by inappropriately comparing the Avanru project to previous special exceptions and also failing to offer evidence that it would reduce property values or harm neighbors. The conclusion that it would be “injurious, obnoxious, or offensive,” he found, was instead based solely on public comments decrying the building’s aesthetic.
“The Court finds that the board erred by comparing Avanru’s project to other previously approved special exception applications and by finding the project offensive without a sufficient basis in the record,” the order states. “Thus, the ZBA’s decision is vacated.”
Upton & Hatfield, the Concord-based law firm representing the town of Swanzey, has 30 days to appeal from the date of the ruling. It had not yet filed an appeal with the N.H. Supreme Court as of Thursday afternoon, according to Bachler.