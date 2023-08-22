SWANZEY — Following a site visit and a three-hour public hearing, the town zoning board of adjustment denied a proposed $3 million housing project on Sylvan Way, citing that parking and landscaping conflicts would impede movement of emergency vehicles, possibly denying them right-of-way.
The project, from Jamison VanDyke of Rindge, was proposed to be an 18-unit multi-family residential development to be constructed on a 1.52-acre parcel at 11 Sylvan Way, according to a packet from Monday's meeting, which was recorded and made public by town officials that evening.
The project first came before zoning board members at their July 17 meeting, but board Chair Keith Thibault asked members to continue the public hearing in August, since VanDyke submitted additional information at 5 p.m. on July 17, two hours before the meeting.
VanDyke planned to build two eight-unit buildings alongside an existing three-family residential building on the parcel, which he proposed to convert into a duplex. He previously told The Sentinel he was eyeing rent prices of more than $2,000 per month. The parcel is surrounded by several single-family residences on other properties, the packet shows.
The land is currently owned by Swanzey resident Nancy Mclean through a trust and is assessed at $183,600, according to the packet. VanDyke said earlier this month that he was in the process of buying the property from Mclean.
Zoning board members rejected a special exception for the proposal in a brief 10-minute discussion at the end of Monday's hearing, according to Julius Peel, Swanzey's land use and zoning coordinator. The project requires an exception, as the parcel is in the town's business district, which requires zoning approval for projects involving multi-family developments of three units or more.
"The primary concern from the board was that they felt the facilities themselves would not be best served for the community, based on whether the parking is sufficient for the individuals [living there], and [whether] was that a detriment to the other residents that live along the roadway," Peel said.
Plans indicate that developers proposed 45 parking spaces, which the zoning board deemed adequate parking based on the zoning ordinance.
However, zoning board members voiced concerns that landscaping and curbing requirements would interfere with the design of the parking area.
Board members felt this would create right-of-way access issues for emergency vehicles like fire engines with ladders, which would need to navigate around the parking spaces.
Additionally, residents in the neighborhood voiced concern in the public hearing about safety issues they believed the development could cause, Peel said. One abutter to the property is Richard Algeni Jr., who lives at 8 Sylvan Way and previously told The Sentinel he uses a wheelchair due to having a form of muscular dystrophy.
"I’m a little concerned about the increased traffic that [this development] will bring to my little road here," Algeni said. "I don’t think the road is built for that amount of traffic. ... I don’t believe it’s in the best interest of Swanzey to do this right here."
Peel said the site visit Monday involved the board and members of the public walking to the property ahead of the meeting, where developers staked out portions of the land where the buildings are proposed to be built.
The town will soon publish a formal notice on the board's decision, which will be sent to VanDyke, Peel said. VanDyke has 30 days from Monday's meeting to appeal the decision and can ask for a rehearing after submitting changes to the proposal based on the board's feedback.
VanDyke could not immediately be reached Tuesday afternoon to comment on any plans to appeal.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.