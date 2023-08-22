20230823-LOC-Swanzey

Swanzey's zoning board of adjustment denied a proposed $3 million housing project on Sylvan Way, citing that parking and landscaping conflicts would impede moving of emergency vehicles, possibly denying them right-of-way. Rindge resident Jamison VanDyke had proposed the 18-unit housing development at a board meeting in July.

SWANZEY — Following a site visit and a three-hour public hearing, the town zoning board of adjustment denied a proposed $3 million housing project on Sylvan Way, citing that parking and landscaping conflicts would impede movement of emergency vehicles, possibly denying them right-of-way. 

