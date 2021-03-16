SWANZEY — The zoning board of adjustment has advanced a proposed 84-unit apartment complex in West Swanzey, granting the special exception the project needed to move forward.
In a public hearing Monday night, the five-member zoning board voted unanimously to approve the request from Avanru Development Group, a Walpole company that intends to construct a pair of three-story residential buildings at a vacant site on Route 10, near Gomarlo’s Supermarket.
Avanru initially presented its proposal for the buildings — each of which would include 42 units offered at affordable rates, for a total of 36 one-bedroom, 36 two-bedroom and 12 three-bedroom apartments — at a Feb. 8 zoning board hearing. Board members voted at that hearing to continue the session Monday after several nearby residents argued that the development would tarnish the area’s rural character and reduce local property values.
The 84-unit project requires a special exception from the zoning board because it is in Swanzey’s business district, which does not otherwise allow multi-family homes.
A separate Avanru proposal, for a 76-unit apartment building for seniors on Old Homestead Highway, has been mired in a months-long legal battle after the zoning board denied Avanru’s request for a special exception last May. (The board is currently challenging a Cheshire County Superior Court order, which nullified its decision, in the N.H. Supreme Court.)
To grant a special exception, the ZBA must determine that the proposed use is similar to existing uses authorized in the district and that the location is appropriate for such use; that it would not harm property values or be offensive to the neighborhood; that it would not pose a nuisance or hazard to vehicles or pedestrians; and that facilities would be provided to allow for its proper operation.
At its hearing Monday, the zoning board again heard opposition to the proposed Route 10 development from residents of Cobble Hill Pines Condominiums, a cluster of homes on Perry Lane. That street would offer the only access to the apartment complex, according to the existing site plan, though Avanru President and CEO Jack Franks told board members that he hopes to add access via the Gomarlo’s parking lot.
In a letter to the zoning board, 33 Cobble Hill residents argued that Avanru’s proposal is unlike a nearby apartment building, Princeton Square, because it would have smaller units and be closer to the road. The residents wrote that they have not had time to study whether the new buildings would reduce property values but said they believe the development would be “a serious obstacle in [their] ability to sell [their] homes.”
“We already have homeowners who say they would not have bought their home here if they had known this was imminent,” they wrote.
The Cobble Hill residents also said noise, vehicle exhaust and lights from the apartments would be a nuisance to neighbors, that the units would cause significant traffic on Perry Lane and that new residents would fill that street with cars while their parking lot is plowed. (Swanzey’s director of planning and economic development, Matthew Bachler, read the letter to attendees Monday.)
David Painchaud Sr., who lives on Perry Lane, told board members that he believes an influx of residents to the area would disrupt its rural character.
“I have a feeling that our neighborhood is going to turn into the public park,” he said. “… I’m not trying to be a bad neighbor, but we all moved here and purchased these homes because we thought it was going to be a peaceful and quiet place.”
Responding to those concerns, Franks noted that a N.H. Department of Transportation study found no traffic safety issues with Avanru’s proposal and that a professional appraiser concluded the development would not reduce nearby property values. (In a Feb. 2 letter to Avanru, Daniel G. Weaver of the state-licensed firm Appraisals Unlimited said there would be a “net zero” effect on those property values under the current development plan.)
Franks also argued that the apartments would address the local housing shortage and provide workers for local businesses. And he rejected Perry Lane residents’ claims that the proposal is aesthetically inadequate, saying those issues are not under the zoning board’s purview and pledging to address them later in the process.
“I would just ask for patience,” he said. “We will take those concerns very seriously, and we will work very diligently with the planning board to ensure that it is aesthetically pleasing.”
The site plan Franks presented Monday night was adjusted slightly from his previous proposal, to address pedestrian safety concerns that residents and zoning board members posed at the Feb. 8 hearing. The latest plan would install sidewalks on Perry Lane and a shelter on Route 10 for students waiting for the school bus.
The five ZBA members present Monday night — regular members Anne Karasinski, Adam Mulhearn and Bryan Rudgers, plus alternate members Jillian Exel and Wayne Lechlider — voted unanimously on all four criteria for a special exception, approving Avanru’s request.
The project will now go before the Swanzey Planning Board for a site-plan review.