SWANZEY — In an expected move, Swanzey’s Zoning Board of Adjustment is challenging a recent court order that revives plans for a 76-unit apartment building for seniors.
The zoning board appealed the Dec. 14 ruling from Cheshire County Superior Court Judge David Ruoff — who concluded that the board had improperly denied a zoning request by Avanru Development Group — to the N.H. Supreme Court earlier this month, according to a legal notice filed Jan. 13.
In its appeal, the town of Swanzey asked the state’s highest court to consider whether Ruoff erred in overturning the zoning board’s May 4 decision.
That decision denied a special exception for the Avanru development, which would create 76 affordable units for people 62 or older at 115 Old Homestead Highway (Route 32), between Dillant-Hopkins Airport and Wilson Pond. Jack Franks, president and CEO of the Walpole-based company, said the building would help raise the rental vacancy rate in Cheshire County, which at 1.9 percent last year, according to the independent state agency N.H. Housing, is below what experts consider healthy.
“The 76 new units of senior housing will help ease the housing crunch in our region,” Franks said last month.
Avanru petitioned the zoning board for a special exception in December 2019 because the proposed site is in Swanzey’s business zoning district, which does not typically allow multifamily dwellings.
But board members denied the request after a public hearing at which many residents expressed opposition to the apartments, claiming they would alter the neighborhood’s rural character. The board determined that the Avanru proposal did not meet its first two criteria for granting a special exception: that the development is similar to a use already authorized in the zoning district and in an appropriate location, and that it would not reduce local property values nor be a nuisance or harmful to neighbors.
Ruoff ruled, however, that the board misapplied those criteria by inappropriately comparing the proposed apartment to previous special exceptions and also failing to offer concrete evidence that the project would reduce property values or harm neighbors. His Dec. 14 order vacated and remanded the board’s decision, giving its members another chance to rule on the matter.
Instead, the zoning board voted later that day to appeal the order, Director of Planning and Economic Development Matthew Bachler said at the time.
He said Thursday morning that board members will reconsider Avanru’s request for a special exception if the N.H. Supreme Court does not overturn Ruoff’s decision.
In a cross-appeal filed Jan. 14, Avanru asked the Supreme Court to consider whether Ruoff should have reversed, rather than simply vacated and remanded, the zoning board’s decision and also whether the board unlawfully treated the company differently than other special-exception applicants.