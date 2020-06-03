A Swanzey woman was taken to the hospital Tuesday morning with leg and hand injuries after a crash on Route 101 in Keene, according to police.
Alyssa Nichols, 27, of Swanzey was driving east when a driver coming from the west, Mary St. Laurent, 68, of Peterborough, began to turn left onto Swanzey Factory Road and the vehicles collided, according to Keene police Lt. Steven Tenney.
St. Laurent escaped without serious injury, according to police.
Nichols was driving a Ford Escape and St. Laurent a Mitsubishi sedan, Tenney said. Both cars were towed from the scene.
The accident was reported a little after 10:20 a.m.