Leah Varney never thought she’d go to college.
The Swanzey native, who was home-schooled from elementary school through high school, said she found the idea of going to college a little intimidating. But after taking two years off after high school, Varney decided to enroll at Franklin Pierce University.
On Wednesday, the health science major learned that she’d be one of two valedictorians for the class of 2020.
Coincidentally, Varney had gone to the Franklin Pierce campus in Rindge that day to take some graduation photos in her cap and gown. While there, she had a socially distant visit with her adviser, Professor Tom Bennett, who delivered the news about her being named co-valedictorian.
“He was able to tell me in person, it was really meaningful,” Varney said. “Instead of just getting the email, I was able to talk to him. It was perfect.”
Varney and co-valedictorian Rebekah Hazelton of Clifton Park, N.Y., both earned perfect 4.0 GPAs. Because their credentials were identical, the college chose to award them both the distinction of being at the top of their class, according to an announcement from Franklin Pierce. This is the first time in the university’s history that two valedictorians have been named in the same year.
"We are incredibly proud of our co-valedictorians Rebekah Hazleton and Leah Varney,” said Kim Mooney, President of Franklin Pierce University. “These two outstanding undergraduate students received identical GPAs and will share the distinction of being named valedictorian as we honor our graduating class."
University spokesman Ken Phillips said Franklin Pierce plans to have a graduation ceremony at a later date. Like many schools, Franklin Pierce has had to delay its commencement due to the COVID-19 outbreak.
On Saturday, which would have been the date of their graduation, Varney and her family hosted a drive-by ceremony, so that friends and family could see her in her cap and gown and wish her well as she prepares to begin the next chapter of her life.
“It feels incredible, she works so hard,” said Varney’s mother, Lynn Varney.
After being home-schooled through the 12th grade, Varney said, she had been nervous about making the leap to a busy college campus and took two years off to figure out her next steps.
She took a look at some associate’s degree programs, but never really found what she was looking for. Then, when she accompanied her mother to a physical therapy appointment, Varney said she realized that’s what she wanted to do with her future.
In college, in addition to her coursework, Varney was a biology tutor and an executive officer for the Alpha Chi Honor Society. In the fall, she’ll begin the Doctor of Physical Therapy program at the University of Delaware.
Varney said she was glad to share the honor of being valedictorian with someone else. Though she and Hazelton weren’t exactly close during their time at the university, she said, it’s good to know that someone else is experiencing the excitement.
“I think it’s a blessing, because it’s kind of nice to have somebody sharing the experience,” Varney said. With a laugh, she added, “The school is having a commencement at some point, so when we have to speak, I think we’ll end up sharing the pressure, which is really nice.”
Hazelton was also busy during her time at Franklin Pierce University. The management major was a member of the Alpha Chi Honor Society, as well as the Sigma Beta Delta Business Honor Society. She was also part of the Operation Can Tab Club, which collects can tabs to benefit Shriners Hospitals for Children, an organization with locations throughout North America, and a member of the intramural volleyball team.
She said being valedictorian has been her goal since she was a college freshman and she’s “elated” to share that experience with Varney. She said the two have had very different college journeys, so sharing the honor allows them to more fully represent their classmates.
“Leah and I have the same GPA, so it would be unfair to bump either of us out of the hard-earned spot,” Hazelton said. “Instead, we get to share the tole and speak to our class from each of our unique experiences.”
Hazelton said she plans to move to Texas in August to work for Cheers Health Inc., a start-up company that produces health supplements that minimize the negative effects of consuming alcohol. She interned for the company during the summer of 2019.
Both graduates expressed gratitude for the experiences they were able to have during their time at Franklin Pierce. Varney also thanked her professors, as well as college President Kim Mooney, for their support, especially during this unusual graduation season.
“I’m just so thankful for this experience,” Varney said. “Obviously, being valedictorian is the icing on the cake and it’s really, really amazing, but it was a combined effort. All my friends, and family and the faculty, they’ve just been incredible and I’m so thankful, because I wouldn’t be here without them.”
“Franklin Pierce has given me incredible opportunities to develop as a leader and as a person,” Hazelton said.