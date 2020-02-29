A Swanzey woman was charged with driving while intoxicated Saturday night after crashing her car into a guard rail on Route 12 in Keene, according to police.
Rene Hammond, 51, was taken to Cheshire Medical Center for non-life-threatening injuries, said Keene Police Lt. Steven Tenney.
He added there was a passenger in the vehicle who was also taken to the Keene hospital for minor injuries.
Hammond was released on personal recognizance bail and is slated to be arraigned March 10 in 8th Circuit District Court.