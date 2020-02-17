A woman accused of helping to steal firearms from her family’s home in Keene earlier this month was arrested Saturday, according to Keene police.
Briana Sullivan, 24, of Swanzey, turned herself in that day and has been charged with a felony count of theft, the Keene Police Department said in a news release Monday.
She was released on personal recognizance bail pending her arraignment Feb. 27 in Cheshire County Superior Court, the release said.
Police allege Sullivan and her boyfriend, Joshua D. Drinnon, 26, of Swanzey, stole a safe containing 11 weapons from her parents’ Concord Road home on Feb. 4, according to affidavits filed in court.
Drinnon was arrested last Tuesday in connection with the alleged burglary and an unrelated robbery police said occurred at the Synergy store on Main Street.
According to the affidavits, written by Keene police officers and filed in Drinnon’s case, Sullivan and Drinnon expected to find money in the safe, but it held only a small amount of cash.
Sullivan told police they took the safe to Winchester, where an acquaintance of Drinnon’s helped him pry it open and then bought the firearms in exchange for about 7 grams of cocaine, according to one affidavit.
Police estimate the value of the stolen weapons at more than $3,500. They have all been recovered, according to the news release.
Police believe they know who bought the guns, but did not identify the person by name in court documents "so as not to compromise the investigation," according to an affidavit written by Lt. Jason Short.
Short, who heads Keene's investigations bureau, did not immediately respond to an email asking whether the person has been charged.