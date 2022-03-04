SWANZEY — Residents head to the polls next week to vote on a variety of matters, including, for the fifth time since 2015, an article that would fund a new fire station.
Here’s a look at what’s on the warrant:
Budget proposal: $6,916,353. That’s up $199,853, or 3 percent, from the $6,716,500 budget voters approved last year. The default budget, which goes into effect if voters reject the operating budget proposal, is $6,680,348.
Hot topics: Voters will once again be asked to consider a new fire station, to be built at 321 Old Homestead Highway, with a total project cost of $3,575,000. This year’s proposal is 9.5 percent less expensive than last year’s, which was nearly $4 million. Last year’s proposal won a simple majority of votes, but not the required supermajority.
The article calls for $200,000 to be raised through general taxation, $575,000 from the undesignated fund balance, and the remaining $2,800,000 through bonds. If the article is approved, construction is expected to begin by late 2022 or early 2023 after plans are finalized, according to the town warrant. The article needs to win a three-fifths majority to pass.
Other warrant articles: Voters will be asked to consider an article that would raise $1.3 million for repairs to Upper Wilson Pond Dam, with $860,000 from a FEMA grant and $440,000 through a bond. The article needs a three-fifths majority of the vote to pass.
Another article seeks to raise $1,100,000 to stabilize Webber Hill Road and prevent its collapse, with $725,000 coming from a FEMA grant, $163,750 through an American Rescue Plan grant and $211,250 through bonding. This article requires a three-fifths majority of the vote to pass.
Residents will also vote on a few articles that propose allocating money to capital reserve accounts and expendable trust funds, including one article that calls for approximately $600,000 to be raised through taxes to go to several funds dedicated to highway and cemtery equipment and making improvements to the town’s infrastructure. Voters will also consider several amendments to Swanzey’s zoning ordinance.
In addition, they’ll vote on a property tax relief program and a community power program. The latter is a plan in which a municipality purchases electricity on behalf of its residents and small businesses. Benefits of the program could include reduced utility costs, more local control and increased sourcing of alternative energy, according to the article.
Contested races: Timothy Carrier and incumbent Bruce Tatro will vie for a two-year term as moderator.
Voting: Tuesday, March 8, 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. in the Monadnock Regional Middle/High School gymnasium. Since Swanzey follows an official-ballot town meeting format, residents will vote on the entire warrant at the polls.