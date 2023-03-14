SWANZEY — Amid wet and heavy snowfall, hundreds of voters still took to the polls Tuesday, re-electing a selectman and approving all articles on this year's town warrant.
Swanzey was one of a minority of area communities that opted to proceed with voting despite Tuesday's nor'easter. Residents voted on the town and school-district warrants in the Monadnock Regional Middle/High School gymnasium.
They returned incumbent selectboard member Bill Hutwelker to office over a challenge from Michael York, 394-216, for a three-year term.
And by about a 100-vote margin, they agreed to raise $300,000 for the Fire Stations Capital Reserve Fund, with half coming from taxes and the other half from undesignated fund balance. While the money could be used to improve Swanzey's existing fire stations, Selectman Sylvester Karasinski has said the funds could also go toward a new station to be built at 321 Old Homestead Highway.
Last year marked the fifth year since 2015 that voters had been asked to raise funds to build a new fire station. In each of the past three years, the fire-station proposal received a simple majority, but failed to meet the three-fifths supermajority required to pass.
While no such article was on this year's warrant, town officials have said the need remains for a new station to replace the current one underneath Town Hall. That station, built in the 1960s, is one of three serving Swanzey.
A $7,425,000 operating budget also got the go-ahead Tuesday (377-226) — a figure 7 percent higher than the budget voters approved last year — as did requests to allocate money to capital reserve accounts and expendable trust funds. Among them was one seeking to raise $590,000 through taxes for funds dedicated to road reconstruction and cemetery/highway improvements. Voters passed this article 388-236.
Voters also greenlit an article, 509-123, designating the selectboard as agents for Swanzey's sewer-related capital reserve fund instead of the sewer commissioners. The town voted last March to dissolve the sewer commission effective at this year's town meeting.
In addition to a handful of zoning amendments, a change to the town's solar tax exemption was also approved (464-173), effectively removing the maximum dollar amount on the policy, which was $35,000. This tax exemption benefits property owners who own land equipped with solar energy systems.
In the only other contested race, voters favored Lisa Thorne (351) and incumbent Bryan Rudgers (321) over incumbent Adam Mulhearn (254) for two seats on the zoning board of adjustment.
Lynda Faulkner, Swanzey's supervisor of the checklist, said after the polls closed Tuesday night there was "not too bad of a [voter] turnout," given the weather.
"We've had a lot of people say they've been pretty upset with the whole thing because of the weather, though," she said.
Town Moderator Bruce Tatro said Swanzey's decision against delaying the elections was made with the moderators of the five other towns in the Monadnock Regional School District.
"We all met ... and we thought it best to go ahead," he said. "We felt pretty confident that our roads would be kept safe enough for people to come on down and vote in person today if they really wanted to, but if they didn't feel like that was gonna be an option for them then they had the chance [Monday] to submit an absentee ballot."
Elected without contest: Steven Bitter for a three-year term as trustee of trust funds; Victoria Reck Ames and Brandon Self, planning board, three years; Judith Perry, Stratton Free Library, three years; Kathryn Habiby, Mount Caesar Union Library trustee, one year.
