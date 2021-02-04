SWANZEY — After failing to secure enough votes for a new central fire station last year, Swanzey officials have proposed constructing an incomplete station to lower the cost. But voters at the town’s deliberative session Wednesday night didn’t want to settle for an unfinished facility.
In the only change to the warrant, voters chose to amend the fire station proposal, which originally called for the town to raise $3,575,000 to fund the project, with $200,000 to be raised by taxes, $375,000 from undesignated fund balance and $3 million to be bonded. Town resident Joe Smith called for the amount to be bonded to be raised by $377,563, for a total cost of $3,952,563.
Last year, residents narrowly voted down the proposed 12,000-square-foot station, which — as in this latest plan — would have been built on town-owned property at 321 Old Homestead Highway (Route 32). While a simple majority of voters were in favor of the project, the measure failed to garner the three-fifths majority required. This year’s proposal would also require a supermajority to pass.
The town has two additional fire stations, both of which would remain open if the new facility is constructed.
The proposal was a main topic of debate at Wednesday’s deliberative session, which had been postponed from Tuesday due to inclement weather. The meeting was at Whitcomb Hall but viewable on Zoom, though those who wanted to participate were required to attend in person, wear a mask and maintain social distance.
This year will be the town’s fourth time putting a proposed new fire station to a vote since 2015. The current central fire station is in the basement of town hall, and has fallen out of compliance with building codes, Fire Chief William Gould said last month. He also said fire operations sometimes interfere with town business being conducted upstairs.
In an effort to cut down on costs, the town has proposed leaving some elements of the project — such as training rooms and work areas — incomplete, to be finished later. But Meghan Foley, a member of the fire department who spoke in favor of Smith’s amendment, stressed the importance of having a completed facility, saying doing the project in stages “cuts corners.”
“I could not in good faith ask voters to support such a project that would be an unfinished version of what they were asked to approve at town meeting last year,” Foley said. She added that the office and training areas are just as important as other elements of a fire station.
Foley formerly worked as a reporter and editor at The Sentinel. She and other firefighters participated in a public hearing last month, when they also urged voters to fully fund the project.
The amendment also received support from Jane Johnson, a former state representative who said issues with the current station are not going away and that it’s time to move forward with the new building. She said Swanzey is growing, and a central fire station that can accommodate that growth is important.
“People are moving to this area, especially since the pandemic,” she said. “So we need to be ready for that.”
The amendment passed by a show of hands.
In addition to the new fire station, Swanzey voters will be asked to consider a petition article to bond $600,000 to replace an out-of-service fire engine, permit the town to develop an asset-management system for Swanzey’s wastewater collection system for $30,000 and appropriate money to various town trust funds and capital reserve accounts. Voters will also be asked to approve the town’s proposed $6,716,500 operating budget.
Voting is scheduled for March 9 between 8 a.m. and 7 p.m. at the Monadnock Regional Middle/High School gym. A copy of the warrant, budget documents and other town meeting materials can be found online at www.swanzeynh.gov/alert — detail.php.