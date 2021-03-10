SWANZEY — For the fourth time in recent years, Swanzey voters have rejected the town's proposal for a new fire station.
Over the past several months, Swanzey firefighters and town officials have been advocating for the new facility, which they say would have afforded several improvements over the existing central fire station beneath town hall. But the proposal, which came with a nearly $4 million price tag, failed at the polls Tuesday after winning a simple majority — 625-495 — but falling short of the three-fifths majority required.
Voters also struck down an article that would have allowed the town to bond $600,000 to purchase and equip a new fire engine. This article also got a majority of the vote, 643-464, but didn't reach the required supermajority.
And voters re-elected Selectboard Chairman Kenneth Colby, while incumbent Town Clerk Ron Fontaine was ousted by challenger Heather Estrella.
Fire Chief Bill Gould said he was "extremely disappointed" that the station, which would have been on town-owned property on Old Homestead Highway, was voted down. He said he felt bad for those who have been working to get a new station approved since the first attempt in 2015 and that it's a shame more people couldn't get past the cost of the project.
"I have an obligation, a responsibility to make sure my people are safe," Gould said after the results were in. "You need to have them in the proper clothing, the proper gear, the proper tools, the proper equipment, and the proper facility. We just don't have it. It's not there."
Swanzey has two other fire stations — one covering East Swanzey at 204 South Road and one covering West Swanzey at 34 Main St.
The new station would have provided what Swanzey officials have described as much-needed additional space, along with more facilities for training, and also would have allowed the department to move its central station out from under town hall, where fire operations and fumes from the trucks can disrupt city business upstairs.
The new station would also have provided a decontamination area for firefighters and separate changing facilities for men and women, both of which are lacking at the existing station. According to Assistant Fire Chief Mick Sanchez, women comprise around 30 percent of the department.
Jenn Frazier, who has been a Swanzey firefighter for the past year, said it would be nice for the women in the department to have their own space to change. She also said the decontamination area is important because without it, firefighters aren't able to effectively remove harmful chemicals they're exposed to while battling a fire.
"We literally come from a fire and have to hang our gear up, and there's no way to properly wash it," Frazier said before the polls closed at Monadnock Regional Middle/High School.
The town first pitched a new central fire station to voters back in 2015, and tried again in both 2016 and 2020, with the proposal failing all three times. While it was easily defeated the first two times, the 2020 vote was closer to passing, with the station being supported by a majority of voters, but not enough to achieve the required three-fifths supermajority.
In 2020, the proposal came up short of the 60 percent needed by just 5.3 percentage points. This time, it was shy by just 4.2 percentage points.
This year, the town initially put forth a less expensive alternative, which would have left some portions of the station unfinished, in the hopes that the lower price tag would make the project more palatable to voters.
However, during the town's deliberative session last month, voters amended the proposal — which originally asked residents to approve a $3,757,000 project — to request the $3,952,563 needed for the station’s full construction. Of that, $200,000 would have been raised through taxation, $375,000 would have come from the town’s undesignated fund balance and the remaining $3,377,563 would have been bonded.
Throughout the day Tuesday, when they weren't busy responding to calls, firefighters stood in the parking lot of the middle/high school with signs urging voters to support the proposed station. Standing with them was freshman N.H. Rep. Jennifer Rhodes, R-Winchester, who said that with Swanzey's population on the rise, and a number of apartment complexes in the works, the new station was no longer a want but had become a necessity.
However, there were still those who felt the price was too high.
Selectboard candidate Joe Paolilli — who lost his race — said not only that "a smaller project would be more financially prudent," but also expressed concerns about the proposed location at 321 Old Homestead Highway.
"If an apparatus has to come out of that driveway, it's gonna take up both lanes," he said. "If somebody doesn't see that coming, there's gonna be accidents."
Another selectboard candidate, Dave Mason, who also lost his race, agreed with Paolilli, saying that while the town does need a new station, it doesn't "need the Taj Mahal."
In the meantime, Gould said he plans to limit access to the existing central station and use it mostly for storage — including for the engine that would have been replaced if voters had approved the article to do so — while redeploying the firefighters who currently work out of that location. After the proposal's fourth failure, he said, the town will likely need to take a different approach if it wants a new station to pass in the future.
"After what happened tonight and in the past, we're going to need a new direction," he said. "Possibly a redesign."
Though they rejected the fire station and the new fire engine, Swanzey voters approved everything else on the warrant, including a $6.7 million operating budget, several zoning amendments and various allocations to town reserve and trust funds. This year's budget proposal was up about 6 percent from the $6,330,000 budget voters approved last year.
Voters re-elected Colby over three challengers, giving him 453 votes to Mason's 276 votes, William Daniels' 229 votes and Paolilli's 109 votes, while Fontaine lost the town clerk race with 433 votes to Estrella's 683. Both Colby and Estrella won three-year terms.
The following people won their races without contest: Jane B. Johnson and Michael R. York for three-year terms on the planning board; Anne L. Karasinski and Keith Thibault for three-year terms on the zoning board of adjustment; Lee Dunham for a three-year term as supervisor of the checklist; Rob Hitchcock for a three-year term as sewer commissioner; Kathryn S. Habiby for a one-year term as Mount Caesar Union Library trustee; and Susan Ells for a three-year term as a Stratton Free Library trustee.
Elected by write-in vote were Fred Peters for a three-year term as trustee of trust funds and Brandon Self for a two-year term on the planning board.