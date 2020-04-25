SWANZEY — Nearly 100 vehicles drove down Cobble Hill Road on Saturday, with their drivers cheering in honor of a Swanzey toddler's second birthday.
The birthday boy, Connor Ponce, was diagnosed with brain cancer in January, according to his mother, Celeste. He's been undergoing chemotherapy treatments weekly at Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center in Lebanon, she said.
Before the outbreak of COVID-19 and the banning of large gatherings to help slow the spread of it, the plan was to have a birthday party for Connor, if he was feeling well enough. But with that option removed, his parents weren't sure how to celebrate Connor's special day.
The drive-by birthday parade was organized by friends of the family, with the hope of making Connor and his parents feel loved, said friend Jen Paquette.
"This is for Connor, but it's for Celeste and Chris too," she said in an email. "They have so many daily stressors with having a sick child, nevermind adding a pandemic to that ... We're just doing anything we can to keep everyone going, keep their spirits up and support them."
Paquette has also set up a GoFund Me page to help offset the burden of Connor's medical bills, with more than $12,000 of the $25,000 goal raised since the end of January.
The parade — held in front of the Village Church, with Connor and his parents watching from the parking lot — included motorcycles, tractors, cars, ATVs, DiLuzio Ambulance, and police and fire volunteers from Swanzey, Winchester and Hinsdale in their department vehicles.
As the vehicles turned around in the church parking lot, Connor was greeted with birthday messages on posters and balloons, as well as by fellow classmates waving from the car sunroof.
Following the parade, Connor enjoyed some cake with his parents. Celeste said she's grateful that Connor was able to be celebrated, even if it wasn't initially what they had envisioned.
"It's really important for him to have something, [with] his activities and social interactions limited because of chemotherapy, so we're so happy," she said. "He's undergoing so much, and it's great to just have a day for him to have some fun and be a kid."
To donate to Connor's GoFund Me page, visit gofundme.com and search for Ponce Family Support Fund.