SWANZEY — The town of Swanzey is continuing to look at alternative polling places after concerns were raised about the current voting location: a Whitcomb Road church that has been the subject of recent controversy due to inflammatory social media posts by its pastor.
During a Wednesday meeting, held via Zoom, the selectboard instructed Town Moderator Bruce Tatro, along with other town officials, to visit potential alternative voting sites to determine whether they could accommodate Swanzey’s Election Day needs. According to selectboard Chairman Kenneth Colby Jr., during the last major election, about 4,000 residents turned out.
Tatro said two options have been put on the table: Monadnock Regional Middle/High School and the terminal at Dillant-Hopkins Airport. He said he’s been in touch with the Monadnock Regional School District, but school officials weren’t able to get the town on a school board agenda until September due to discussions about reopening plans.
“So obviously that would be too late to make a decision, certainly for the September election,” Tatro said in reference to the Sept. 8 state primary. “The city of Keene was supportive of us using the airport terminal building ... as soon as the September election.”
Whitcomb Hall at 17 Main St. has also been floated as a possibility, he added. Meanwhile, Supervisor of the Checklist Lynda Faulkner suggested the vacant Sears space beside the Market Basket on Winchester Street.
Colby noted that the town’s search for an alternative polling place does not mean it will definitely be selecting a new venue.
“We’re not closing the door on anything,” he said. “It’s just we’re trying to figure out, if we need to, where can we?”
The board also discussed an online petition calling for the town to stop using Christian Life Fellowship as its polling place, where Swanzey voters have cast their ballots for the past decade. The petition, launched in early July, has nearly 1,000 signatures.
The petition takes issue with Facebook posts by Pastor David Berman, whose comments liken the Black Lives Matter movement to Marxism and argues against the use of face masks. Berman has confirmed that he did make the posts, but said his concerns are with Marxism rather than the Black community and with mask mandates rather than the voluntary use of face coverings.
However, these are not the only issues that have been raised with using the church for voting. In July, N.H. Rep. Jennie Gomarlo said the Swanzey Democratic Committee has been interested in finding a new polling place for the past four or five years.
Even before Berman’s Facebook posts, she noted, there were concerns about the church due to its parking lot, which she said is not well lit and can become dangerous during bad weather.
Another concern cited in the petition is whether it is appropriate to hold elections in a place of worship. One commenter on the petition said it seems to run contrary to the idea of church/state separation.
Colby, on the other hand, raised some concerns about the petition itself. While he said he’d thoroughly reviewed only the first four pages of names, he said he was able to identify just “five or six” that belonged to Swanzey residents. He said the remaining signatories were from outside Swanzey or even outside of New Hampshire, coming from places as far away as Florida or Oregon. (The Sentinel was not able to view independently the names or locations of the signatories.)
“A far as I’m concerned, the fact that they’ve got 980 signatures is ridiculous and sensationalism,” he said. “And it shows the merits, or the lack thereof, of online petitions.”
With the September primary less than a month away, Tatro encouraged the board to make a determination about this year’s election venue as soon as possible.