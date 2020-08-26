SWANZEY — Town officials announced Wednesday that the Christian Life Fellowship church will continue to serve as Swanzey’s polling place for the Sept. 8 primary.
Some town residents had asked that the polling place be moved after controversial remarks by the church’s pastor, David Berman, about Black Lives Matter, COVID-19 and other topics. Concerns were also raised about the safety of the parking lot in bad weather, and whether it's appropriate to hold elections in a place of worship at all. (Various communities, including Keene, do so, as well.)
An online petition calling for the town to stop using the church for voting has drawn nearly 1,000 signatures.
“The Board and I have heard from a number of voters both in favor of voting at Christian Life Fellowship Church and those who feel we should vote at a different location,” Kenneth P. Colby, chairman of the selectboard, said in a news release Wednesday evening. “Unfortunately there are a lot of factors at play with selecting a new voting place and we simply did not have enough time to change locations and be sure voters knew where the election was going to be held.”
The news release noted that town officials looked at other possible locations for the polling place this summer. “The Board agreed to continue to explore other locations for future elections, including the November 3, 2020 election,” the release said.
The polls will be open 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. for the primary on Sept. 8 at the church on Whitcomb Road. Any New Hampshire voter can request an absentee ballot this year because of concerns of COVID-19.