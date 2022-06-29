SWANZEY — The town intends to apply for a state grant program, for funds for repairing the Upper Wilson Pond Dam, a Swanzey official said.
Town Administrator Michael Branley said in an email Friday that the town plans to apply for a recently announced N.H. Department of Environmental Services (DES) grant opportunity that will award up to $5 million for municipal-owned high-hazard dams.
The Upper Wilson Pond Dam, which is classified as high hazard, was first deemed deficient by DES in 2011. It was built in the early 1900s.
A dam is considered high hazard if its location would cause a probable loss of life if it were to fail.
According to a letter DES sent to Branley in 2021, the Upper Wilson Pond Dam is considered high hazard because occupied structures lie downstream. They were found to be impacted during breach scenarios in 2012 analysis by DuBois & King, which led the construction project to repair the Lower Wilson Pond Dam in 2018 and 2019.
The letter also notes actively deteriorating concrete.
In March, Swanzey voters approved raising $1.3 million to repair the Upper Wilson Pond Dam, with $860,000 to come from the acceptance of a FEMA grant, and the other $440,000 from issuing bonds.
Branley said it's too soon to say if the DES grant would impact this funding. He said the town has received FEMA funding for design work, and hopes to apply for a future grant for construction costs.
According to the DES program's webpage, the grant program plans to use American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) dollars to support dam rehabilitation or removal. To be eligible, the dams must be municipal-owned, classified as high hazard and have a poor or unsatisfactory rating from DES. New Hampshire municipalities own 49 high-hazard dams, 16 of which are rated in poor condition.
Other area dams eligible for the grant include the Walpole Reservoir Dam and Antrim's Gregg Lake Dam.
Walpole selectboard Chairman Steven Dalessio said he believes his town will apply for the funding in some way.
Town voters approved $50,000 in March for engineering work as part of Walpole's operating budget.
"The town of Walpole will be reaching out to the various programs for dam repair," Dalessio said in an email. "... At the present time, we are doing the upfront engineering work that needs to be done for the application process."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.