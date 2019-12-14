SWANZEY — Town officials will hold a public meeting Tuesday to present draft designs and a cost estimate for a new central fire station.
The meeting, scheduled for 6 p.m. at Whitcomb Hall on Main Street, comes after several public input sessions in the fall, where officials gathered feedback on different aspects of the project.
Swanzey plans to replace its central fire station, which is in the basement of the town hall on Old Homestead Highway (Route 32). Town officials have said the aging facility has several limitations, including health, fire and building-code issues.
The town bought land at 321 Old Homestead Highway in December 2018. Earlier this year, voters appropriated $25,000 to design a new fire station there.
Officials plan to ask voters at town meeting in March to approve a bond issue for the construction, which would require a 60 percent majority. Town Administrator Michael T. Branley said he does not yet have a cost estimate, but expects to have one by Tuesday to present to the public.
The plans for the one-story, approximately 12,000-square-foot facility include more space for truck bays and features aimed at improving firefighter safety, such as an exhaust treatment system and a decontamination area for use after fires, according to Branley. The proposed structure would also house offices and a public meeting room.
“This is a modern station, it’s a safe station, but we don’t think it’s fancy or exorbitant,” he said. Having a safe, up-to-date working environment should help with recruiting people for the force, which depends largely on part-time and call labor, he added.
Town officials have long sought to build a new fire station, but previous attempts have not been successful. Multimillion-dollar bond proposals failed at the polls in 2015 and 2016.
But Branley said he’s optimistic this time around, in part because of the public engagement process. At meetings this year, firefighters and other residents have weighed in on aspects of the project, ranging from building materials to whether public water should be extended to the site.
After hearing information, the people in attendance would take votes on different items, he said. The question of whether to incorporate an existing building into the plans, for instance, was resoundingly rejected.
“We’ve really tried to let the people decide at every opportunity,” he said.
Another positive sign, Branley said: In March, just over 60 percent of voters approved the $25,000 appropriation for the fire station design, which was withdrawn from a capital reserve fund.
He said the town is looking for continued public input on details of the project as it goes forward.