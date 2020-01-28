SWANZEY — With several road reconstruction projects on tap for 2020 or 2021, the town has scheduled public information sessions in the coming weeks to gather input and address questions.
The different meetings will cover different projects, as follows:
Pine Street: Wednesday at 6 p.m.
East Shore Road: Wednesday at 6:30 p.m.
Holbrook and Woodale avenues: Feb. 12 at 6 p.m.
South Winchester Street, West Street and Swanzey Street: Feb. 19 at 6 p.m.
The meetings will be held at Whitcomb Hall on Main Street.
Town voters approved a $3 million bond last year to finance the projects. The improvements to South Winchester, West and Swanzey streets will be partly funded by grants, according to a news release.
The construction on Pine Street, East Shore Road, Holbrook Avenue and Woodale Avenue is expected to occur this year. The other roads are to be reconstructed either this year or next.
Residents who can’t attend the meetings but would like to ask questions or provide feedback can contact Town Administrator Michael Branley at 352-7411, extension 107, or mbranley@swanzeynh.org.