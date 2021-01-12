SWANZEY — A public hearing on whether town officials should take out a bond to build a new central fire station is scheduled for Wednesday.
The Zoom meeting will seek input on a proposed $3 million bond issuance for the project. The money — which will require a three-fifths majority approval on this year’s town meeting ballot — would be used to prepare plans, secure permits and ultimately build the new station on town-owned property at 321 Old Homestead Highway (Route 32).
This is the town’s fourth attempt in recent years to secure a bond for a new central station. Other proposals were shot down by voters, although last year’s bond request won a simple majority but fell short of the supermajority required.
Wednesday’s hearing is set for 6 p.m. Immediately following the hearing, the selectboard will host a second hearing to discuss Swanzey’s 2021 operating budget proposal and warrant articles.
Voters can propose amendments to warrant articles at the upcoming deliberative session before voting for or against the articles on the annual town meeting ballot.
The public can participate in both of Wednesday’s hearings via Zoom by navigating to www.zoom.us and entering meeting ID number 836 8388 9369.