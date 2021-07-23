SWANZEY — Police Chief Thomas R. DeAngelis is set to retire at the end of the month, and town officials announced Thursday that they are organizing a panel to evaluate candidates for the position.
The Swanzey selectboard accepted DeAngelis’ resignation, effective Aug. 1, at its July 7 meeting, Town Administrator Michael T. Branley said Thursday. DeAngelis — who has been with the department for about 30 years and became chief in 2012 — could not be reached for further comment Thursday afternoon.
The town is looking for about five people to serve on the screening panel, which will assist the selectboard in hiring the next chief, Branley said. The panel is not limited to Swanzey residents, he added, and the town is especially interested in people with experience in criminal justice.
“I think in general either a law enforcement or a legal background is helpful, but we certainly want diverse perspectives, as well,” Branley said.
The town is accepting letters of interest for positions on the panel through Aug. 6. Anyone interested should mail a letter to Branley at P.O. Box 10009 Swanzey, NH 03446, or email him at mbranley@swanzeynh.gov.
Applications for police chief are also open through Aug. 6, Branley said. The panel will review these applications, and select candidates for first-round interviews with the group. After these initial interviews, the panel will narrow down the list of applicants to a few finalists, who will go before the selectboard for a final decision.
Branley said the town hopes to have a new chief in place sometime in October. In the meantime, Lt. James Cemorelis will serve as officer-in-charge, overseeing Swanzey’s 11 full-time police officers, Branley said.
DeAngelis became Swanzey’s chief Jan. 1, 2012, following the retirement of the previous chief, Richard V.C. Busick.