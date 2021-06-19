SWANZEY — The selectboard will hold a second public meeting this coming week to continue discussing the fate of the Upper Wilson Pond Dam.
At the Wednesday, June 23, meeting, Dubois & King — the engineering contractor the town hired for the project — will present the options for resolving issues with the dam. The Randolph, Vt.-based firm will also provide an update on the work that has been done since the first public informational meeting in April.
The dam on Swanzey Factory Road was classified as a high hazard dam by the N.H. Department of Environmental Services Dam Bureau, and the town has received several letters of deficiency over the past decade. In a letter from last June, the bureau wrote that the town must remove, modify or reconstruct the dam so it is no longer a high hazard by October 2023. The dam, which was built in the early 1900s, is 40 feet long and 16.5 feet tall.
A high hazard dam is defined as one that would likely result in the loss of life if the dam were to fail.
At the April meeting, town officials and residents considered different possibilities for the dam: rehabilitate the dam to maintain the current water level, partially remove the structure and lower the water level, or remove the dam completely and drain the pond.
Swanzey has received a Federal Emergency Management Agency grant to fund 65 percent of the engineering phase. In April, Swanzey Town Administrator Michael Branley said the town would apply for additional grants to help cover construction costs.
People can attend the 6 p.m. meeting either in person at Whitcomb Hall or virtually via Zoom by going to www.zoom.us and entering Meeting ID 872 3088 7923#.