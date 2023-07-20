SWANZEY — In summer of 2014, Nick Ball ran a lemonade stand in his front yard to raise money for The Community Kitchen in Keene for the first time. This Saturday, he will continue following the tradition, and host his 10th annual stand with the support of his family, who first introduced him to the organization when Nick was six.
“It’s turned into so much more than honestly I thought it ever would,” Ball, 15, of Swanzey, said. “The first year we did it, it was crazy to me. I got 340 dollars, and that was just the first year.”
In total, Ball says his stand, set up at 22 Eaton Road every summer, has raised $5,750.36 over the last 10 years for the nonprofit, which provides free meals to people facing food insecurity in the Monadnock Region.
Saturday's lemonade stand will take place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
At his lemonade stand this weekend, Ball will offer four types of lemonade — old-fashioned, sugar-free, raspberry and pink — and baked goods like blueberry muffins and brownies.
“[The organization] was talking about how children were going without food, especially through the course that school wasn’t in session because they were getting lunches and stuff through the school, but they couldn’t get that,” he said. “I guess it just kind of clicked in my head that that wasn’t OK, and I wanted to try to do anything I could to help with it.”
He decided to use his donations specifically for The Community Kitchen’s Children's Pantry, a specific section of the pantry dedicated to serving families with kids.
Sarah Harpster, The Community Kitchen’s executive director, said the organization not only appreciates the donations, but also thinks the fundraiser reflects well on Ball's generation.
“We just like so much to see how the next generation is coming up in a way where they’re thinking about community; they’re thinking about philanthropy,” Harpster said. “They’re the citizens of tomorrow, and it’s really exciting to see that we have an example of a young man … taking on, enthusiastically of his own volition, with this kind of community spirit.”
Ronda Ball, Nick’s mother, emphasized the collaboration Nick has maintained with the organization, and Nick is also often engaged in making decisions on how to spend the proceeds.
“The Community Kitchen’s been great every year when we turn the money in,” she said. “They ask Nicholas if he has any thoughts or feelings on how they should use the money in the children’s program.”
Ronda said that one year the kitchen had a surplus of peanut butter, so Nick requested the organization purchase jelly and bread, so the children assisted by the kitchen could have sandwiches.
Another year, he decided he wanted to ensure kids were able to get fresh fruit, so he specified the organization purchase some with his funds.
In addition to being active in community-led efforts, Nick is an honors student at Monadnock Regional High School and plays football, baseball and track. He’s also a player on the New England Ravens baseball team, which involves traveling to games as far away as in Virginia.
In fact, Nick's schedule is so tightly booked this season, he said, that this weekend is the only free Saturday he has all summer.
“When I asked him … if he was going to try to do the lemonade stand again this year, his eyes got wide, and he looked at me and said, ‘Of course I am, why wouldn’t I?’ ” Ronda said. “And me, I’m looking at the calendar going, ‘Well gee, I don’t know!’ ”
Nick said he doesn’t currently have plans to expand or change the fundraiser in future years. However, reflecting on the previous years, he said it’s exceeded all of his expectations.
“I’m awestruck, almost, at the amount it turned into,” he said. “It’s just amazing to see that people care this much.”
