SWANZEY — Work has resumed on the Swanzey Center sidewalk project, which had been paused due to flooding in July, Town Administrator Michael Branley said in a news release Thursday.
When complete, the new sidewalk section from this phase of the project will run along Sawyers Crossing Road from the Cedar Road intersection to the Cresson Covered Bridge, Branley said. According to the release, crews are currently grading and completing other work, while paving is expected to be done in coming weeks and should be completed this month.
On a call Friday, Branley said that the first phase of the project involved redoing an old sidewalk from around Old Homestead Highway down Sawyers Crossing Road, while phase two extended the sidewalk to the Cedar Road intersection.
This third phase of the project began in May, and Branley announced at the time that this phase would construct 1,900 linear feet of new sidewalk.
"This phase will increase the overall sidewalk length and hopefully encourage greater usage of the sidewalks," he wrote in a release issued May 15.
Branley stated that the project is partially funded by a $97,990 grant from the Monadnock Alliance for Sustainable Transportation. The coalition's website describes it as a group of individuals and organizations seeking to implement sustainable transportation solutions in the Monadnock Region.
The grant comes from the Complete Streets Implementation Grant Program, which “focuses on street designs that balance the needs of people walking, bicycling, driving a car, [and] using wheelchairs,” Branley wrote in Thursday's news release. He added that the grant funds are being supplemented with materials and labor from the Swanzey Public Works Department.
