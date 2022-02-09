SWANZEY — Could the fifth time be the charm for plans to build a new fire station in town?
Swanzey voters will again consider the project — to replace the existing facility under Town Hall with a $3.6 million station at 321 Old Homestead Highway — at the polls next month after moving it to the ballot at Tuesday's deliberative session.
A slightly more expansive proposal earned majority support at last year’s municipal elections but fell short of the three-fifths majority needed to approve it. Unlike last year, when voters at the deliberative session increased the cost of the station to ensure it would be fully built, the project drew no discussion Tuesday night.
Instead, the several dozen people assembled at Whitcomb Hall left plans for the facility — which would largely be financed with municipal bonds, in addition to $575,000 from the town’s undesignated fund balance and $200,000 from new taxation — untouched.
But those plans, which town officials have said would involve keeping a section of the 12,000-square-foot station unfinished to reduce its cost, could change, according to Fire Chief Bill Gould.
“The project is going to take a couple years, so a lot of things can happen between then,” he said after the meeting.
Gould, who has said the station under Town Hall — one of three stations in town — doesn’t have space to store contaminated gear safely before it’s washed, said Tuesday the department’s tanker can’t even fit in the garage when it’s out of water and riding higher than normal. The new building, he said, would have better facilities for Swanzey firefighters, be able to host on-site training and serve as a community space, with a large room that could be used for public meetings.
“I’m really hopeful it goes through,” he said. “The town really deserves it. The personnel that have given all their time and effort to the department, they deserve it. And it’s going to increase our capabilities in responding and ultimately serving the people.”
The new fire station will be one of many items on the March 8 municipal ballot.
Voters at Tuesday's deliberative session also advanced a $6.9 million budget proposal after adding close to $14,000 for additional youth-oriented programming at Mount Caesar Union Library.
Those funds would go toward employing a librarian at 24 hours per week whose entire focus would be on children and families, Kathy Habiby, an elected library trustee, said Tuesday night.
Mount Caesar Union Library has been understaffed for a long time, according to its director, Cadigan Gregory. With someone to focus solely on youth programming, she told voters, the library could offer children’s book groups, regular literacy activities and collaborate more with local schools.
“We desperately need a children’s librarian who can focus on doing stuff for families in Swanzey,” she said.
The lone other amendment Tuesday proposed doubling a $10,000 deposit into a capital reserve fund for Mount Caesar Union Library.
Habiby, who also chairs the library’s capital campaign, said those funds are needed for an upcoming project to stabilize the library's floors and add a handicap entrance with an automatic door. The library has already raised $53,000 via private donations and received a $45,000 grant for that work, which she said is expected to start in August. The additional town funds, Habiby said, are needed to match the grant funding.
The amendment passed easily by a voice vote.
Voters moved a pair of other large spending items to the ballot without comment at the deliberative session.
Those included a $1.3 million project, funded mainly through a federal grant, to repair Upper Wilson Pond Dam, which an engineering firm hired by the town found has “significant deterioration” and large cracks in its concrete. Voters also left intact a $1.1 million project, financed largely with federal assistance as well, to stabilize Webber Hill Road and prevent it from collapsing.
Swanzey’s ballot also includes a plan to buy land at the former site of the Carpenter Home, a town-owned assisted living facility on Simeneau Lane that closed in 2019 due to financial challenges.
Town officials are considering plans to open a child-care facility on the property, selectboard Chairman Sylvester Karasinski said Tuesday night. That would help working families in the area, he said, noting that Lucy Carpenter, who donated the home to Swanzey after her death in 1930, wanted it to be used for the benefit of town residents.
“This way, with any luck, we’ll be able to keep it within the town’s wishes as far as being a benefit to the people that need it,” Karasinski said.