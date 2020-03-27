SWANZEY — As the region (and world) tries to adjust to the quickly changing circumstances of the COVID-19 crisis, Swanzey community members can get ongoing updates on the town’s response.
Monday through Friday at 2 p.m., selectmen and staff will hold conference calls, open to the public. Minutes will be taken for the daily discussions and posted on Swanzey’s website, which is also where people can find instructions for joining the calls. These directions will be posted on a weekly basis, according to a news release from the town.
Members of the public calling in via the videoconferencing software Zoom are able to ask questions and comment, according to Town Administrator Michael Branley.
The calls are slated to be held until further notice. Anyone who needs help joining in can contact the town office at 352-7411 or email jfraunfelder@swanzeynh.gov.