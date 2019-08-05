SWANZEY — After more than a decade on New Hampshire’s “red list” for structural deficiency, the rebuilding of the Rabbit Hollow Road Bridge is imminent, according to Swanzey Town Administrator Michael Branley.
In a news release last week, Branley said work is expected to begin today on the bridge crossing Perry Brook from Swanzey Lake Road into Rabbit Hollow Road’s dead end.
A temporary bridge will be put in place as work is expected to go through the fall, with completion set for sometime between October and December, according to Branley.
There will be no detour, Branley said, since the bridge leads to the dead end, and the temporary bridge will allow residents to commute as usual.
“We’ve been working with the residents on the project, and now we’re just looking to break ground and get it done,” Branley said Thursday.
The town is partnering with the N.H. Department of Transportation and the engineering firm Hoyle, Tanner & Associates, Inc. to oversee the project.
Hansen Bridge of New London will be constructing the new bridge, according to the release.
The project’s budget is $760,000, of which the town will pay $152,000, with the rest being covered through DOT’s Municipal Bridge Aid program.
While the bridge is not the busiest in town, Branley said it’s an important initiative nevertheless for those who use it.
“It’s a bridge that impacts a relatively small number of people,” Branley said, “but it is, for us at least, a relatively significant project that we’ve been working on, and we’re excited to be getting it done.”