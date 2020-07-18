SWANZEY — Paving work on various town roads is scheduled to begin Monday.
Between Monday and Friday, work is planned for Woodale Avenue, Holbrook Avenue, Westport Village Road and Franklin Mountain Crossing, according to a news release from the town.
More work is set for Monday through Friday of the following week, affecting Talbot Hill Road, Katie Lane, Carlton Road between the covered bridge and Whitcomb Road, Sugar Hill Road and Fox Run Road.
Traffic will be limited to one lane, and drivers should expect minor delays, the town said.
The schedule is weather permitting.