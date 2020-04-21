SWANZEY — The town’s zoning board heard testimony Monday on a proposed housing development that has drawn pushback from some residents.
No members of the public spoke in support of the proposal, which the board will continue to discuss at another meeting in two weeks.
Avanru Development Group Ltd. of Walpole is proposing to build a four-story, 76-apartment building at 115 Old Homestead Highway (Route 32) near Dillant-Hopkins Airport. The apartments would provide affordable housing for seniors.
The 2.5-acre site is in the business zone, which permits multifamily dwellings by special exception. That means for a project to go forward, the zoning board must determine it meets certain criteria, including that it wouldn’t harm property values or cause a nuisance.
Jack Franks, Avanru’s president and CEO, said the units would help address the region’s need for affordable housing, including for seniors looking to downsize.
The development would serve people who have stable incomes from jobs, pensions or social security and make approximately $25,000 to $45,000 per year.
“This proposed development will not solve the crisis our community currently faces, but it certainly will help seniors in our region continue to live in a community that they’ve grown to love,” he said.
But each of the dozen or so residents who commented during Monday’s public hearing — held virtually over the video-conferencing platform Zoom — opposed the project. Their concerns include increased traffic, impact on property values and views and lack of sidewalks on Route 32, which some said would create an unsafe situation for residents wishing to walk somewhere.
In spoken and written comments, many residents said the building would alter the neighborhood’s rural character.
“Walking out your front door and seeing a four-story building in a nice rural community like the Wilson Pond area there is not gonna be pleasant,” Jay Ward said.
Sheila Heffernon said it would “stick out like a sore thumb.”
“The sheer size of this project will absolutely change the nature of our neighborhood,” she said.
She also said an influx of residents could mean increased use of Wilson Pond and associated impacts, like pollution.
Franks said an appraiser concluded that the project would not harm surrounding property values, though residents were skeptical of the analysis.
A number of residents had objected to holding the meeting virtually, saying it might make it harder for some people to participate and asking the board to postpone. Board members spent the first 45 minutes or so discussing whether to go forward with the hearing or delay it.
Ultimately, they voted 4-1 to proceed, after noting that it is not clear when the COVID-19 crisis will recede enough that in-person gatherings can resume.
The meeting seemed to go smoothly for the most part, though one resident who had called in did not speak when given the floor — it was unclear why — and Matthew Bachler, the town’s economic development and planning director, read written comments from another person who, he said, was having issues calling in.
More than 60 people listened into the meeting, which lasted more than 3½ hours. The board did not vote on the special exception request Monday. It adjourned after 10:45 p.m. with plans to resume the hearing May 4 at 7 p.m.