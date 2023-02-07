SWANZEY — All articles on the town's ballot moved forward without amendments during Tuesday's annual deliberative session.
Those proposals now await voters' decisions at the polls March 14.
Tuesday's business was concluded just after 20 minutes, drawing a crowd of roughly 30 residents to Whitcomb Hall who engaged in little discussion.
The proposed $7,425,000 operating budget is up $508,685, or about 7 percent, from the $6,916,315 budget voters approved last year. The default budget, which goes into effect if voters reject the operating budget proposal next month, is $6,864,706.
Town Administrator Michael Branley told The Sentinel recently that higher electricity, heating and asphalt costs and the addition of a land use and zoning coordinator position are among the factors driving the budget increase.
One proposal voters may notice was omitted from this year's warrant is a bond for a new fire station to replace the one currently underneath the town hall.
Last year marked the fifth year since 2015 that voters have been asked to raise funds to build a new fire station. In each of the past three years, the fire-station proposal received a simple majority but failed to meet the three-fifths supermajority required for approval.
While such an article is not on this year's warrant, the town is seeking $300,000 to be raised for the Fire Stations Capital Reserve Fund, with half coming from taxes and the remaining $150,000 from any undesignated fund balance.
Selectman Sylvester Karasinski explained at Tuesday's meeting that the money could be used to improve Swanzey's existing fire stations or save toward a new one.
Resident Daniel Sepulveda asked how the town expects this article to pass if the proposal for a new fire station hasn't in recent years.
Karasinski responded that the town is still hopeful it can secure funding for a new station and that money from this article could help offset some of the cost.
"We're proceeding forward with our plan to make the fire station viable," he said. "Right now we need to get Station Two out of the basement of the town hall and eventually that day will come so we just want to be able to have the funds available to go forward with it."
The new site at 321 Old Homestead Highway would provide enough room for training, give first responders a designated space to decontaminate gear, and would be large enough to comfortably fit modern fire trucks — all features the current station in Swanzey Center lacks, Fire Chief Bill Gould has said.
Other articles that voters moved to the ballot include an amendment to the town's solar tax exemption, which can benefit property owners who own land equipped with solar energy systems. This would be equal in amount to 100 percent of the assessed value of qualifying solar equipment with no maximum dollar amount on the exemption. Adopted by voters in 2019, the town's existing policy has a cap of $35,000.
Another proposal would replace the sewer commissioners with selectboard members as agents for Swanzey's sewer-related capital reserve funds. Town residents voted last year to dissolve the sewer commission as of this year's town meeting.
Also on March's ballot will be a few articles that propose allocating money to capital reserve accounts and expendable trust funds, including one that calls for $590,000 to be raised through taxes for funds dedicated to road reconstruction and cemetery/highway improvements.
