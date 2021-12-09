Two Swanzey residents died in a crash late Wednesday on Route 9 in Keene, police said Thursday afternoon.
Heather Lea Badore, 50, and Matthew S. Badore, 42, were in a 2014 Nissan Murano headed east, about one-quarter mile from Whitcombs Mill Road, when their vehicle was hit by a Dodge Ram pickup truck traveling west that crossed the center line, according to a news release from Keene police.
The family dog was also killed in the crash.
Heather Badore was pronounced dead at the scene. Matthew Badore was taken by ambulance to Cheshire Medical Center in Keene, where he later died, according to the news release.
Road conditions at the time of the crash, about 10:20 p.m., were deteriorating due to the snow, police said. According to their preliminary investigation, Daniel H. Wolnick, 36, of Chesterfield, lost control of the 2017 Dodge Ram 2500 pickup he was driving, crossed into the opposite lane and struck the Nissan. Wolnick was cited at the scene for defective tires, police said. He appeared to be uninjured in the crash.
The crash is still under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact Keene police Lt. Jason Short or Detective Andrew Lippincott at 603-357-9820.