SWANZEY — Selectmen continue to hear calls to move Swanzey’s polling place from a church where the pastor recently came under fire for comments he made on social media. But town officials haven’t taken action on the matter.
For at least a decade, Christian Life Fellowship church on Whitcomb Road has served as the town’s sole election venue. But calls began several years ago to find a new location, due to concerns about the dark and uneven parking area that has been known to become particularly icy in the winter. Those requests were recently renewed after the church’s pastor, David Berman, drew the ire of many people for posts critical of the Black Lives Matter movement and government-mandated face masks.
A July 3 post on Berman’s personal Facebook page that has been circulated is headlined “No second lockdown” and advocates against the required use of masks, along with stay-at-home orders and mandated business closures. Another post, also from July 3, describes the Black Lives Matter movement as an “anti-Christ, pro sexual and gender perversion Marxist organization that wants to eradicate the nuclear family.”
Berman confirmed making the posts but said people have taken them out of context. He emphasized that his issue is with the Black Lives Matter organization rather than Black people, and that he’s not opposed to face masks, just the notion of them being mandated by the government.
A Change.org petition was started last week to urge the selectboard to move the town’s polling place, calling it “inappropriate” to use places of worship for voting. The petition, which also cites the Facebook posts, had more than 930 signatures as of 9 p.m. Wednesday.
Earlier this month, resident Robert Audette sent an email to the selectboard advocating for the polls to be moved due to concerns that some community members might feel uncomfortable there. On Wednesday, he said that as a white man, he’s not uncomfortable in that setting, but that doesn’t mean others, given Berman’s posts, might not feel strange entering the church.
“Because I’m so comfortable, I feel like I have to speak out for my neighbors who may not be as comfortable,” Audette said. “I don’t really know if a person who is LGBTQA is happy going into a church, especially this church. I don’t know if somebody of another religion feels comfortable going into this church. I especially don’t know if a person of color [would feel comfortable].”
A few other residents who tuned in to Wednesday’s videoconferenced selectboard meeting also supported moving the polls, with one, Ed Sheldon, saying he was hoping to have this addressed ahead of September’s state primary election. Another resident, Jazmin Belcoure, echoed others who have suggested using Monadnock Regional Middle/High School as a voting location and also said the Keene-owned Dillant-Hopkins Airport in North Swanzey may suit the town’s election needs.
Elections in area communities are generally held in town halls, meetinghouses, community centers and schools, although Keene and Walpole both have polling places in houses of worship.
N.H. Rep. Jennie Gomarlo, a Swanzey Democrat, has also voiced support for moving the polls, citing Berman’s comments as well as longer-running concerns about the parking lot. She said the town’s Democratic committee has been advocating for a change in venue for the past five years and that she approached the selectboard in January to inquire about moving elections to the high school.
During Wednesday’s meeting, Gomarlo, who is running for re-election, said the school could better accommodate social-distancing recommendations amid the COVID-19 pandemic. She called this a “big election year” and said that the wintry weather that often leaves the church parking lot in dangerous condition could arrive by the time the November election rolls around. She said she was upset that nothing had come of the request she made in the winter.
“I’m disappointed that nobody took that initiative to try to work this out ahead of time,” she said. “[The school] has great parking, great distancing, it’s out of the weather, and that place at the church is a hazard.”
The Monadnock Regional School Board considered allowing the school to be used for elections in 2015, but decided against it. Among the concerns cited at the time were the possibility that voting would disrupt classes.
During Wednesday’s selectboard meeting, Gomarlo noted that the agenda said the session would be called to order at 5:30 p.m., but that discussions regarding the church had begun before that.
Notice of the time change had been posted to the town’s website around 4 p.m. the day before the meeting, and was also posted at town hall and at the Swanzey Post Office, according to Town Administrator Michael Branley. He said the meeting started a bit earlier than originally planned to allow extra time for public comment ahead of a public hearing on a separate matter.
“The chairman was concerned that with the previously scheduled public hearing at 6 p.m., we may not have enough time to discuss this important issue before the hearing,” Branley said in an email Wednesday night. “So he asked me to post the earlier start time to give the board a few minutes to discuss the matter prior to the public input portion.”
As for Swanzey’s polling place, Selectman Bill Hutwelker said the town is working to find a solution.