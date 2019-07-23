A lifetime local resident has taken the reins of the Rotary Club of Keene for its 2019-20 year, the organization announced Monday morning. As president, Matthew Snow succeeds Nathan Chaffee.
Snow was elected by vote of the club’s membership and assumed the role June 24, according to Katherine Snow, a Keene resident who is on the board of directors. (Katherine Snow is of no relation to the club’s new president.)
The Rotary Club of Keene is a local service group that was organized in November 1922 and chartered by Rotary International the following January, its website states. Its many activities include Jane’s Kids, which provides children’s clothes to families who need them, and the annual free fishing derby for kids at Keene’s Robin Hood Pond. Along with the Monadnock Regional and Keene high schools’ Interact clubs, Rotary Club of Keene members also participate in service work in Central America.
The club has 70 members, Katherine Snow said in an email.
A graduate of Keene High’s class of 1993, Matthew Snow is regional vice president with Primerica, Inc., a financial services company, and owns and runs its Keene branch, according to Monday’s news release from the Rotary club.
He lives in Swanzey with his wife, Becky, and children Abby, Phoebe and Oliver. He’s active in the Nelson Congregational Church, the Greater Monadnock Society of Human Resource Management and the Greater Keene Chamber of Commerce, the release says. He has also served in various positions with the Rotary Club of Keene.